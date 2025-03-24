Vanderbilt Baseball Off To 15-0 Start At Home After Weekend Sweep Of Texas A&M: The Anchor, March 24, 2025
After taking a series loss to the Auburn Tigers on the first weekend of SEC play, the Vanderbilt baseball team rebounded in a big way at Charles Hawkins Field, sweeping the Texas A&M Aggies.
The three straight wins moved the Commodores to 15-0 at their home stadium, their best start in Nashville since 2007.
It was a strong all around weekend for the team, the three weekend starters combined for six earned runs across more than 14 innings of work, and, offensively, the Vanderbilt offense hit for more power than what they have been for much of the season.
The Commodores have struggled hitting for power so far this season, their 21 team home runs is tied for last in the entire conference, and they are third to last in slugging-percentage.
Their 4-2 record in conference is good for seventh in the current standings, a much better position after a 1-2 start. They will look to increase their historically great start at Charles Hawkins field on Tuesday in their midweek game against Eastern Kentucky, and then this weekend hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women's Golf: Charles Schwab Women's Collegiate Invitational, Fort Worth, TX. Live Updates
Men's Golf: Valspar Collegiate Invitational (Rounds one and two). Palm City, FL
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 5, No. 22 Florida 2.
Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt 0, Florida 4.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
159 days.