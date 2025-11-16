Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Week 12
Vanderbilt Football had its second bye week Saturday after its thrilling overtime victory over Auburn last weekend. That victory improved the Commodores to 8-2 on the season and kept them firmly in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
“Everything's at stake, and the mission is winning,” Lea said after defeating Auburn. “If at some point we're dealt a blow, we'll still be on mission, but until otherwise, we're aiming for those playoffs, and that's important to us right now.”
Despite the off week, Vanderbilt didn't receive much help across the country. Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Iowa, and Baylor all came away with victories, making the Commodores path to the Playoff much more difficult. Even if it wins out, Vanderbilt will need some help if it wants to sneak it at 10-2.
As a result of the bye, the Commodores jumped one spot to No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll as they search for a late-season statement to sway voters. Convincing wins in their final two games could carry significant weight with the committee.
Head coach Clark Lea’s group has exceeded every preseason expectation set for it after beginning the year unranked and projected to finish in the bottom half of the SEC. Behind quarterback Diego Pavia — who’s emerged as a true Heisman trophy candidate — Vanderbilt has become one of the most explosive and resilient teams in the nation.
“I think I've got a psychologically mature team,” Lea said. “These guys are never daunted. The moments, never too big for them. They're never down.”
The Commodores closing stretch won’t be easy. To make it a decision for the committee, they will need to win both of its remaining games — vs. Kentucky and at Tennessee. After struggling early in the season, Kentucky has surged as of late, winning three straight games over Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee Tech. The Wildcats held Auburn to just three points two weekends ago before Vanderbilt let up 38 to the Tigers the next game.
Here’s where Vanderbilt stands in the Week 11 polls:
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (61), 10-0, 1573
2. Indiana, 11-0, 1497
3. Texas A&M, (2), 10-0, 1457
4. Georgia, 9-1, 1381
5. Oregon, 9-1, 1285
6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1268
7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1213
8. Oklahoma, 8-2, 1099
9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1064
10. Alabama, 8-2, 976
11. BYU, 9-1, 923
12. Georgia Tech, 9-1, 815
13. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 777
14. Utah, 8-2, 748
15. Miami (FL), 8-2, 707
16. USC, 8-2, 610
17. Michigan, 8-2, 587
18. Texas, 7-3, 521
19. Virginia, 9-2, 455
20. Tennessee, 7-3, 403
21. Missouri, 7-3, 220
22. James Madison, 9-1, 201
23. North Texas, 9-1, 164
24. Houston, 8-2, 144
25. Tulane, 8-2, 96
Others receiving votes: Navy 56, SMU 42, Illinois 34, Washington 28, Iowa 24, Arizona 23, Louisville 21, San Diego State 19, Arizona State 16, Pittsburgh 13, Nebraska 12, East Carolina 3.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
Will be updated at 1 p.m. CT