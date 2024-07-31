2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll: Florida State Picked to Repeat as Champions
The 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll was unveiled on Wednesday, revealing the predicted order of finish for the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2024 college football season, as voted on by a panel of 170 media members.
Florida State was picked to repeat as champions of the confernece, receiving 81 of the 170 first-place votes and 2,708 total points, while Clemson was second with 55 first-place votes and 2,657 points. Miami, NC State, and Louisville rounded out the top five. In addition to the Hurricanes and Wolfpack, who received 17 and eight first-place votes, respectively, Virginia Tech (5), Georgia Tech (1), Cal (2), and Boston College (1) also picked up first-place votes. The new members of the ACC in 2024 were scattered around the poll, with SMU coming in at seventh, Cal checking in at 10th, and Stanford getting picked to finish last in 17th.
See the complete results of the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll below (note: first-place votes in parenthesis).
2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll
- Florida State (81) - 2,708 points
- Clemson (55) - 2,657 points
- Miami (17) - 2,344 points
- NC State (8) - 2,318 points
- Louisville - 1,984 points
- Virginia Tech (6) - 1,968 points
- SMU - 1,798 points
- North Carolina - 1,712 points
- Georgia Tech (1) - 1,539 points
- Cal (2) - 1,095 points
- Duke - 1,056 points
- Syracuse - 1,035 points
- Pittsburgh - 1,016 points
- Boston College (1) - 890 points
- Wake Forest - 784 points
- Virginia - 629 points
- Stanford - 477 points