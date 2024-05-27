Cavaliers Now

NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Host Sites Announced

Matt Newton

General view at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, May 16, 2024.
The NCAA announced the 16 teams that will host regionals at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night. Here are the 16 schools that will serve as host sites for NCAA Baseball Tournament regionals:

Athens Regional - Georgia

Bryan-College Station Regional - Texas A&M

Chapel Hill Regional - North Carolina

Charlottesville Regional - Virginia

Clemson Regional - Clemson

Corvallis Regional - Oregon State

Fayetteville Regional - Arkansas

Greenville Regional - East Carolina

Knoxville Regional - Tennessee

Lexington Regional - Kentucky

Norman Regional - Oklahoma

Raleigh Regional - NC State

Santa Barbara Regional - UC Santa Barbara

Stillwater Regional - Oklahoma State

Tallahassee Regional - Florida State

Tucson Regional - Arizona

The entire 64-team field for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced on Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2. 

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Selection show: Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th

Matt Newton

