NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Host Sites Announced
The NCAA announced the 16 teams that will host regionals at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night. Here are the 16 schools that will serve as host sites for NCAA Baseball Tournament regionals:
Athens Regional - Georgia
Bryan-College Station Regional - Texas A&M
Chapel Hill Regional - North Carolina
Charlottesville Regional - Virginia
Clemson Regional - Clemson
Corvallis Regional - Oregon State
Fayetteville Regional - Arkansas
Greenville Regional - East Carolina
Knoxville Regional - Tennessee
Lexington Regional - Kentucky
Norman Regional - Oklahoma
Raleigh Regional - NC State
Santa Barbara Regional - UC Santa Barbara
Stillwater Regional - Oklahoma State
Tallahassee Regional - Florida State
Tucson Regional - Arizona
The entire 64-team field for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced on Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2.
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Selection show: Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th