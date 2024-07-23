2024 Olympics: Ultimate Guide to Tracking the Virginia Cavaliers in Paris
The much-anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have finally arrived. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday (July 26th), but events will be held beginning on Wednesday (July 24th). The University of Virginia will be represented at the Paris Olympics with 20 athletes who are either former or current UVA athletes or UVA graduates who did not play an NCAA varsity sport.
The following list includes nine multi-time Olympians and six medalists from previous Olympics. Headlining the group, of course, is the Virginia swimming & diving program, as the women's side of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team is head coached by UVA's Todd DeSorbo and is comprised of 25% Cavalier swimmers. Joining 2021 Tokyo medalists Paige Madden, Kate Douglass, and Alex Walsh on Team USA will be Emma Weber and Gretchen Walsh, the 2023-2024 CSCAA Women's Swimmer of the Year who broke the world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Team Trials. Aimee Canny, another member of the UVA women's swim team, will compete for her home country of South Africa.
Competing in two swimming events for the American men will be Thomas Heilman, a 17-year-old UVA commit, who has not yet signed his National Letter of Intent, but is expected to enroll at Virginia in the fall of 2025. Though the list below includes Heilman, the total of 20 UVA-affiliated athletes competing at the Paris Olympics does not include Heilman.
Included in the list are three Olympians - Will Coleman, Aaron Keith, and Matt Simpson - who did not compete in an NCAA varsity sport at Virginia, but who each hold degrees from UVA. At the bottom of the list are two additional athletes - Andrenette Knight and Pien Dicke - who are former UVA athletes who are serving as alternates for their respective countries at the Olympics. Knight and Dicke are not considered Olympians unless they are called upon to actually compete.
Additionally, UVA women's basketball alum Tammi Reiss (UVA '92), who is currently the head coach of the Rhode Island women's basketball program, will serve as an assistant coach on the U.S. Women's 3x3 Basketball Team.
See below for the full list of 20 UVA-affiliated athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, along with their country, graduating year (or final year competing at UVA), sport and/or event, Olympic experience, and a link to the complete schedule for that sport at the Olympics to make it easy to follow along and watch as these Wahoos compete for medals in Paris.
Paige Madden
United States
UVA '21
Swimming - 400 free, 800 free, 4x200 free relay
Experience: 2nd Olympics, Silver in 4x200 free relay (Tokyo 2020)
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Kate Douglass
United States
UVA '23
Swimming - 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, 4x100 free relay
Experience: 2nd Olympics, Bronze in 200 IM (Tokyo 2020)
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Alex Walsh
United States
UVA '24
Swimming - 200 IM
Experience: 2nd Olympics, Silver in 200IM (Tokyo 2020)
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Gretchen Walsh
United States
UVA '25
Swimming - 100 fly, 50 free, 4x100 free relay
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Emma Weber
United States
UVA '26
Swimming - 100 breast
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Thomas Heilman*
United States
UVA '29 (UVA commit, not signed)
Swimming - 100 fly, 200 fly
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Danielle Collins
United States
UVA '16
Tennis - Women's Singles & Doubles
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Tennis Schedule
Emma Navarro
United States
UVA 2020-2022
Tennis - Women's Singles
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Tennis Schedule
Emily Sonnett
United States
UVA '15
Women's Soccer
Experience: 2nd Olympics, Bronze in Women's Soccer (Tokyo 2020)
Olympic Soccer Schedule
Bridget Williams
United States
UVA '19
Track & Field - Pole Vault
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Track & Field Schedule
Will Coleman
United States
UVA '07
Equestrian - Eventing
Experience: 2nd Olympics
Olympic Equestrian Schedule
Sky Dahl
United States
UVA '26
Para-Rowing - PR3 Mixed Four
Experience: 1st Olympics
Paralympic Rowing Schedule
Aaron Keith
United States
UVA Medicine
Para-Cycling - MC2
Experience: 2nd Paralympics, Silver in Men's C1 Time Trial (Tokyo 2020)
Paralympic Cycling Schedule
Matt Simpson
United States
UVA Law '20
Paralympics - Goalball
Experience: 3rd Paralympics, Silver in Goalball (Rio 2016)
Paralympic Goalball Schedule
Ashley Anumba
Nigeria
UVA Law '25
Track & Field - Discus
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Track & Field Schedule
Halle Hazard
Grenada
UVA '20
Track & Field - 100m
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Track & Field Schedule
Jordan Scott
Jamaica
UVA '20
Track & Field - Triple Jump
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Track & Field Schedule
Filip Mihaljevic
Croatia
UVA '17
Track & Field - Shot Put
Experience - 1st Olympics
Olympic Track & Field Schedule
Joe Bell
New Zealand
UVA '19
Men's Soccer
Experience: 2nd Olympics
Olympic Soccer Schedule
Aimee Canny
South Africa
UVA '26
Swimming - 200 free
Experience: 2nd Olympics
Olympic Swimming Schedule
Heidi Long
Great Britain
UVA '19
Rowing - Women's Eight
Experience: 1st Olympics
Olympic Rowing Schedule
Two Olympic alternates:
Andrenette Knight | UVA '21 | Jamaica | Sprints, Relays
Pien Dicke | UVA 2017 | Netherlands | Field Hockey
VirginiaSports.com and UVA Today both have pages on their sites for tracking the Wahoos at the 2024 Paris Olympics.