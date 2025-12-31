Virginia Guard Jacari White Officially Declared Out For Today's Game Against Virginia Tech

Virginia is without one of its best shooters in a huge game between two teams that have double-digit wins. Per CBS Sports, John Rothstein, Jacari White has been ruled out for today's contest against the Hokies

Virginia’s Jacari White (wrist) is OUT for today’s ACC opener against Virginia Tech, per Ryan Odom.



Averages 10.9 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 31, 2025

White has been a force for the Cavaliers this season off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. He has been a marksman and set a new Virginia record, surpassing Kyle Guy with 12 consecutive made threes during a two-game stretch. White hit a season high 25 points against Dayton, where he went unconscious and a perfect 9-9 from the field, and 7-7 from beyond the arc. Head coach Ryan Odom updated his status after a win over American.

"So, he has to have surgery tomorrow, a wrist injury, unfortunate play. It happened on the dunk. He kept playing through the injury and then, you know, we learned shortly after, he looked at me and was like, I got to come out, you know, with however many minutes left, took him out, and then after the game, they x-rayed and saw the unfortunate news there. But it's his off hand and so that's the best news that we could get in a situation like this and, you know, the strength of this team is the depth that we have and you saw it tonight with Elijah getting in there and playing, and we have options, you know, no different than we did when Devin was out to start the year and so, you know, we're confident overall in this group and we're confident in Jacari, you know, getting back. He's going to have surgery tomorrow and then be able to still see his family for Christmas and come back and be with us," said Odom.

It will be a collective effort to replace the production of White and what he has been able to do this season for the Hoos. He is a large catalyst of why Virginia is one of the best teams with points off the bench, and why they are a top 20 team in three point field goal percentage. It doesn't take much to get him going or in a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. It will be something to continue to montior with it being his off hand. How much time he will miss is yet to be determined, but hopefully White is back sooner rather than later with ACC conference here now.

