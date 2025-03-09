2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket and Schedule
The bracket is set for the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday, March 11-Saturday, March 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here is the full bracket:
Read on to see the final ACC men's basketball standings and the schedule for the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Final ACC Men's Basketball Standings
- Duke (28-3, 19-1 ACC)
- Louisville (25-6, 18-2 ACC)
- Clemson (26-5, 18-2 ACC)
- Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7 ACC)
- North Carolina (20-12, 13-7 ACC)
- SMU (22-9, 13-7 ACC)
- Stanford (19-12, 11-9 ACC)
- Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC)
- Virginia (15-15, 8-11 ACC)**
- Virginia Tech (13-18, 8-12 ACC)
- Florida State (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Notre Dame (14-17, 8-12 ACC)
- Pittsburgh (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Syracuse (12-18, 7-12 ACC)**
- California (13-18, 6-14 ACC)
- NC State (12-19, 5-15 ACC)
- Boston College (12-19, 4-16 ACC)
- Miami (7-24, 3-17 ACC)
**Game still being played at time of article's posting.
2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule
First Round - Tuesday, March 11th
Game 1 - 2pm: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
Game 2 - 4:30pm: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California (ACC Network)
Game 3 - 7pm: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)
Second Round - Wednesday, March 12th
Game 4 - 12pm: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia (ESPN)
Game 5 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina (ESPN)
Game 6 - 7pm: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Stanford (ESPN2/U)
Game 7 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 SMU (ESPN2/U)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13th
Game 8 - 12pm: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke (ESPN/2)
Game 9 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Wake Forest (ESPN/2)
Game 10 - 7pm: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville (ESPN/2)
Game 11 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson (ESPN/2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 14th
Game 11 - 7pm: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN/2)
Game 12 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 (ESPN/2)
Championship - Saturday, March 15th
ACC Championship - 8:30pm: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (ESPN)
The Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams with the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU in the summer of 2024, but the league did not make any changes to its traditional 15-team bracket for the ACC Tournament. That means that three teams will not qualify for the ACC Tournament. This year, those three teams that failed to qualify for the ACC Tournament are NC State (12-19, 5-15 ACC), Boston College (12-19, 4-16 ACC), and Miami (7-24, 3-17 ACC).