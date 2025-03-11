ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates
The 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament has arrived. Over the next five days at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 15 qualifying teams will battle until one team is left standing to be crowned the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Champion on Saturday night.
See scores and matchup updates for each round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament below, updated following the conclusion of each game. Refresh the page for updates.
2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Matchups & Schedule
First Round - Tuesday, March 11th
Game 1 - 2pm: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
Game 2 - 4:30pm: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California (ACC Network)
Game 3 - 7pm: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)
Second Round - Wednesday, March 12th
Game 4 - 12pm: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia (ESPN)
Game 5 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina (ESPN)
Game 6 - 7pm: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Stanford (ESPN2/U)
Game 7 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 SMU (ESPN2/U)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13th
Game 8 - 12pm: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke (ESPN/2)
Game 9 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Wake Forest (ESPN/2)
Game 10 - 7pm: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville (ESPN/2)
Game 11 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson (ESPN/2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 14th
Game 11 - 7pm: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN/2)
Game 12 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 (ESPN/2)
Championship - Saturday, March 15th
ACC Championship - 8:30pm: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (ESPN)
Click here to read previews and predictions for the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
See the below image for the official bracket for the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. This bracket will be updated at the end of each day to reflect the results of that day's games.
The Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams with the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU in the summer of 2024, but the league did not make any changes to its traditional 15-team bracket for the ACC Tournament. That means that three teams will not qualify for the ACC Tournament. This year, those three teams that failed to qualify for the ACC Tournament are NC State (12-19, 5-15 ACC), Boston College (12-19, 4-16 ACC), and Miami (7-24, 3-17 ACC).
Click here to see the brackets and schedules for every major conference men's basketball tournament.
Final ACC Men's Basketball Regular Season Standings
- Duke (28-3, 19-1 ACC)
- Louisville (25-6, 18-2 ACC)
- Clemson (26-5, 18-2 ACC)
- Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7 ACC)
- North Carolina (20-12, 13-7 ACC)
- SMU (22-9, 13-7 ACC)
- Stanford (19-12, 11-9 ACC)
- Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC)
- Virginia (15-16, 8-12 ACC)
- Virginia Tech (13-18, 8-12 ACC)
- Florida State (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Notre Dame (14-17, 8-12 ACC)
- Pittsburgh (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Syracuse (13-18, 7-13 ACC)
- California (13-18, 6-14 ACC)
- NC State (12-19, 5-15 ACC)
- Boston College (12-19, 4-16 ACC)
- Miami (7-24, 3-17 ACC)