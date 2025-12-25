3 Underrated UVA Players Who Could Make an Impact vs Missouri

The Virginia Cavaliers are preparing to head into their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. This is one last opportunity for Virginia to add an eleventh win to its record.

With a roster supplemented with a wide range of talent, UVA should be able to be productive on the field, but the Tigers are still expected to come out on top. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Missouri is a 4.5-point favorite to win, with the over/under set at 45.5. Although Virginia's odds aren't looking too promising, there are three Cavaliers who are likely to make an impact at the Gator Bowl.

Kameron Courtney

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sophomore wide receiver Kameron Courtney is one of Virginia's quiet contributors. So far this year, he has logged 24 receptions for 231 yards with an average of 9.6 yards. As head coach Tony Elliott explained during a press conference earlier this month:

"Kam Courtney tied his career high with six catches. So, obviously, he came in and played well and got thrown back there as a punt returner. He's about our third or fourth guy. Doesn't get as many reps, but he fielded the ball. So, I thought he did well there."

Antonio Clary

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) celebrates after intercepting a pass near the end of the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Antonio Clary has been playing for UVA since 2019 and has continuously served as one of the Cavaliers' under-the-radar players. Clary brings veteran experience and leadership to the table, but that is the kind of energy needed during a bowl game. In 2025, he logged 20 total tackles and two interceptions. Clary's strongest performance this season came on Oct. 25 when UVA faced UNC for a 17-16 victory in an overtime thriller. During this meeting, he recorded four total tackles, later followed by another four tackles against Wake Forest on Nov. 8. Will Clary be able to step up one last time this weekend?

Maddox Marcellus

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Junior linebacker Maddox Marcellus capitalized on opportunities to take the spotlight later in the season once Kam Robinson was sidelined due to an ACL injury. With Robinson still out, Marcellus is going to need to step up even more if Virginia wants to clinch the Gator Bowl victory. This year, he recorded 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. His last two matchups were his most impressive, as he posted 16 tackles and half a sack across two games. Marcellus should take advantage of this bowl game and use it as a time to claim the spotlight once again.

