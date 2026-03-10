Three Biggest Questions for UVA Football Ahead of Spring Practice

The Virginia Cavaliers aren't too far out from spring training practice, but there are still a few unanswered questions looming over head coach Tony Elliott's program. After seeing much success during their 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers are looking to regain that momentum and return to their previous position, but in order to do so, they must answer the remaining questions.

Elliott was quite active in the transfer portal later, landing key players who will undoubtedly provide a major boost to the program. Landing players is one thing, but guiding them to fill in the gaps is another.

Spring practice is rounding the corner, and these three questions still need to be addressed.

UVA's Quarterback Dilemma

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris | Travis Register-Imagn Images

This position saw a major shake-up during the offseason when starter Chandler Morris was denied an additional year of eligibility. However, Elliott went to work in the portal and landed transfers Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. This duo is a powerhouse, but in recent weeks, Morris filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in pursuit of a seventh year of eligibility.

If he wins this case and gains another year, UVA could be put in an odd predicament—with Pribula and Holstein on board, where would Morris fit? Now, this would entirely depend on him winning the lawsuit, but Virginia's quarterback room must be prepared for another potential shake-up. Ultimately, who is going to emerge as their starting quarterback?

Will Virginia’s Transfers Thrive As Well as Their 2025 Class?

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last year, the Cavaliers saw long-term success with their transfer class. Between Morris, Ja'son Prevard, J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, Elliott's work in the portal played off rather quickly. The chemistry on the field was there early on, and the squad integrated very well.

But as mentioned, landing key players is one thing; getting them to mesh and plug the gaps is another. Elliott pulled an intriguing group out of the portal this year, too, but will they be able to for immediate chemistry like last year's transfer class did?

How Will UVA's Linebacker Position Hold Up?

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With veteran Kam Robinson recovering from his torn ACL, Maddox Marcellus will have a lot of weight on his shoulders this season. Virginia did not bring in an additional veteran to support this position, and the Hoos lost Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald, who transferred out.

Marcellus stepped up to the plate and thrived toward the end of his 2025 campaign, recording 21 total tackles and half a sack during his last three games of the regular season. He proved his value, but will he be able to carry that momentum through the spring?