A Way-Too-Early Breakdown of Virginia Football's 2026 Opponents

The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers later this month. With only one more contest to go in their 2025 campaign, it's time to start looking ahead to next season. After stunning the nation this past year by reaching the ACC Championship Game, Virginia cemented itself as a serious threat in its conference. Now having a taste for victory, the Cavaliers are likely to enter their upcoming season with a newfound confidence.

The college football offseason tends to be bustling with recruitment and the chaotic nature of the transfer portal, but it's also a time to analyze future opponents and fine-tune skills on the field. Looking ahead at 2026, here is a way-too-early breakdown of what UVA will be up against next year.

NC State (Aug. 29)

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (15) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State handed Virginia its first loss of the season on Sept. 6. However, the Wolfpack's 7-5 record was well below the Cavaliers' 10-3 record. UVA's overall performance this year was stronger than NC State's, but will the Cavaliers be able to redeem themselves in August when they take on the Wolfpack once again?

Norfolk State (Sept. 12)

Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis (83) catches a touchdown pass as Norfolk State Spartans defensive back Sofiyan Oumarou (31) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Norfolk State had an incredibly disappointing season this year and ultimately finished with a 1-11 record. This meeting will be far from UVA's most challenging matchup of the year, but that doesn't mean that the Cavaliers should let their guard down.

West Virginia (Sept. 19)

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers (23) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It has been over two decades since the Cavaliers faced the Mountaineers for a matchup. Their last meeting took place in 2002, which resulted in UVA's 48-22 victory over West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished their 2025 campaign with a 4-8 overall record, eliminating them from bowl eligibility. Virginia holds a 12-10-1 record over the Mountaineers.

Delaware (Sept. 26)

The Delaware defense takes the field against UTEP in its football season finale at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Nov. 29, 2025. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delaware finished its season with an even 6-6 record. This non-conference matchup will mark the first meeting between the two programs. Fortunately for UVA, the game is scheduled to take place at Scott Stadium, giving them home-field advantage as they enter this new territory.

California (TBA)

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive ends Cameron Robertson (9) and Isaiah Smith (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In early November, UVA traveled to the West Coast for a matchup against California and brought home a 31-21 victory. Not only were the Cavaliers challenged on the field, but they were also navigating play on the other side of the country — a trial in itself. The Golden Bears finished with a 7-5 record this year. Next season, this will be one of the key matchups that UVA will need to win.

Duke (TBA)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although UVA initially clinched a victory over Duke in November, the Blue Devils bounced back during the ACC Championship Game and secured the title over the Cavaliers. Duke was able to find UVA's gaps in play, which could impact their 2026 matchup if Elliott doesn't plug the holes. The Blue Devils finished their campaign 8-5 overall.

North Carolina (TBA)

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Virginia-North Carolina game was one of UVA's major upsets this season. The Tar Heels were projected to win across the board, but after a thrilling overtime battle, the Cavaliers rallied for a tight 17-16 victory. North Carolina is not a team to underestimate, and when UVA faces Bill Belichick's program again, Virginia must be able to take an early lead and maintain it.

Syracuse (TBA)

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Syracuse's 3-9 record this year is not something for Virginia to fear. However, Fran Brown is looking to improve his program this offseason. In fact, he has been changing up his coaching staff by hiring some new members. Time will tell if he will be able to turn around his program, but so far, he has not been wasting any time rebuilding.

Florida State (TBA)

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) looks on after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Tony Elliott states that this matchup was when he knew Virginia would be a top contender in the ACC. According to him, he noticed a belief held by his players that allowed them to secure a 46-38 win in overtime. This was undeniably one of UVA's most shocking games of the year. Florida State finished its season 5-7 overall, placing it toward the bottom of the conference standings.

SMU (TBA)

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The SMU Mustangs defense celebrates an interception by safety Tyren Polley (10) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU had an impressive campaign, logging a record of 8-4. The last time the Cavaliers faced the Mustangs was in 2024 when SMU clinched a whopping 33-7 victory over UVA. With such a disappointing loss, Virginia will need to make a comeback when they meet in 2026.

Virginia Tech (TBA)

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scores a touchdown as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Isaiah Cash (18) and Hokies linebacker Noah Chambers (16) chase in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers faced the Hokies for their regular-season finale, and their victory is what granted them a spot in the conference title game. Virginia Tech owns a hideous 3-9 overall record, but the Cavaliers knew that getting complacent in the game could easily push them away from the ACC title. The Hokies are, however, equipped with some remarkable talent, including quarterback Kryon Drones. There is great potential for the Hokies to succeed, but doing so was not in their cards this past year.

Wake Forest (TBA)

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) tackles Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When Virginia entered their November matchup against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers were expected to come out on top. Unfortunately, they fell to the Demon Deacons 16-9. This marked one of Virginia's few losses this year. Wake Forest proved itself to be capable of upsetting top teams, making the program dangerous to relax around.

More Virginia Football News: