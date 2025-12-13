A Way-Too-Early Breakdown of Virginia Football's 2026 Opponents
The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers later this month. With only one more contest to go in their 2025 campaign, it's time to start looking ahead to next season. After stunning the nation this past year by reaching the ACC Championship Game, Virginia cemented itself as a serious threat in its conference. Now having a taste for victory, the Cavaliers are likely to enter their upcoming season with a newfound confidence.
The college football offseason tends to be bustling with recruitment and the chaotic nature of the transfer portal, but it's also a time to analyze future opponents and fine-tune skills on the field. Looking ahead at 2026, here is a way-too-early breakdown of what UVA will be up against next year.
NC State (Aug. 29)
NC State handed Virginia its first loss of the season on Sept. 6. However, the Wolfpack's 7-5 record was well below the Cavaliers' 10-3 record. UVA's overall performance this year was stronger than NC State's, but will the Cavaliers be able to redeem themselves in August when they take on the Wolfpack once again?
Norfolk State (Sept. 12)
Norfolk State had an incredibly disappointing season this year and ultimately finished with a 1-11 record. This meeting will be far from UVA's most challenging matchup of the year, but that doesn't mean that the Cavaliers should let their guard down.
West Virginia (Sept. 19)
It has been over two decades since the Cavaliers faced the Mountaineers for a matchup. Their last meeting took place in 2002, which resulted in UVA's 48-22 victory over West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished their 2025 campaign with a 4-8 overall record, eliminating them from bowl eligibility. Virginia holds a 12-10-1 record over the Mountaineers.
Delaware (Sept. 26)
Delaware finished its season with an even 6-6 record. This non-conference matchup will mark the first meeting between the two programs. Fortunately for UVA, the game is scheduled to take place at Scott Stadium, giving them home-field advantage as they enter this new territory.
California (TBA)
In early November, UVA traveled to the West Coast for a matchup against California and brought home a 31-21 victory. Not only were the Cavaliers challenged on the field, but they were also navigating play on the other side of the country — a trial in itself. The Golden Bears finished with a 7-5 record this year. Next season, this will be one of the key matchups that UVA will need to win.
Duke (TBA)
Although UVA initially clinched a victory over Duke in November, the Blue Devils bounced back during the ACC Championship Game and secured the title over the Cavaliers. Duke was able to find UVA's gaps in play, which could impact their 2026 matchup if Elliott doesn't plug the holes. The Blue Devils finished their campaign 8-5 overall.
North Carolina (TBA)
The Virginia-North Carolina game was one of UVA's major upsets this season. The Tar Heels were projected to win across the board, but after a thrilling overtime battle, the Cavaliers rallied for a tight 17-16 victory. North Carolina is not a team to underestimate, and when UVA faces Bill Belichick's program again, Virginia must be able to take an early lead and maintain it.
Syracuse (TBA)
Syracuse's 3-9 record this year is not something for Virginia to fear. However, Fran Brown is looking to improve his program this offseason. In fact, he has been changing up his coaching staff by hiring some new members. Time will tell if he will be able to turn around his program, but so far, he has not been wasting any time rebuilding.
Florida State (TBA)
Tony Elliott states that this matchup was when he knew Virginia would be a top contender in the ACC. According to him, he noticed a belief held by his players that allowed them to secure a 46-38 win in overtime. This was undeniably one of UVA's most shocking games of the year. Florida State finished its season 5-7 overall, placing it toward the bottom of the conference standings.
SMU (TBA)
SMU had an impressive campaign, logging a record of 8-4. The last time the Cavaliers faced the Mustangs was in 2024 when SMU clinched a whopping 33-7 victory over UVA. With such a disappointing loss, Virginia will need to make a comeback when they meet in 2026.
Virginia Tech (TBA)
The Cavaliers faced the Hokies for their regular-season finale, and their victory is what granted them a spot in the conference title game. Virginia Tech owns a hideous 3-9 overall record, but the Cavaliers knew that getting complacent in the game could easily push them away from the ACC title. The Hokies are, however, equipped with some remarkable talent, including quarterback Kryon Drones. There is great potential for the Hokies to succeed, but doing so was not in their cards this past year.
Wake Forest (TBA)
When Virginia entered their November matchup against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers were expected to come out on top. Unfortunately, they fell to the Demon Deacons 16-9. This marked one of Virginia's few losses this year. Wake Forest proved itself to be capable of upsetting top teams, making the program dangerous to relax around.