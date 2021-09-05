Ordonez Scores Twice, Leads No. 3 Virginia over JMU 2-0

Diana Ordonez scored three goals in the first two games of the UVA women’s soccer season, but went scoreless over the next three games. The Cavaliers didn’t exactly struggle over that period, winning each game including a 1-0 victory over ninth-ranked and defending national champion Santa Clara on Thursday.

Ordonez ended her scoring ‘drought’ with a two-goal performance and the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (6-0-0) remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over James Madison (1-4) on Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg.

The first half was a defensive stalemate, as Virginia shot nine times but could not break through. UVA smothered the JMU attack, as the Dukes managed just two shots for the entire match.

In the 52nd minute, Ordonez scored the first goal of the match as Lia Godfrey sent a ball through the defense to a cutting Ordonez, who chipped it in to make it 1-0.

Just eight minutes later, Ordonez scored again on a header off of a cross from Lizzy Sieracki from the left wing. Ordonez’s pair of goals were her fourth and fifth goals this season, the most by any Cavalier.

UVA outshot JMU 16-2, with five of UVA’s shots going on goal and neither of JMU’s shots going on target.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for the Cavaliers.

Virginia improved to 6-0-0 on the year and the Hoos will return home to play Penn State at 8pm on Thursday.