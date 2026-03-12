Updated ACC Tournament Bracket Following Wednesday's Second Round Matchups

After the NC State-Pittsburgh matchup today, the Wolfpack came out on top, which means the Virginia Cavaliers will be facing them on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

UVA already has two wins over NC State from earlier this season, but that certainly doesn't mean they're guaranteed another victory. UVA should enter this matchup with confidence, but also with some caution.

“I think these guys have been motivated to play in the NCAS tournament, you know, since they arrived on campus," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his latest press conference. "So that certainly was the number one goal, to get back there and to have a chance, you know, in March. Part of that is playing well in the ACC tournament. These guys have heard about you know all the great games in the ACC tournament and what a big stage it is, you know, to play on and so they're they're fired up about it..."

With Wednesday's games now in the bag, let's take a look at how the bracket is stacking up.

First Round

(12) Virginia Tech 89 vs. (13) Wake Forest 95

(10) Stanford 63 vs. (15) Pittsburgh 64

(11) SMU 86 vs. (14) Syracuse 69

Second Round

(8) Florida State 95 vs. (9) California 89

(13) Wake Forest 62 vs. (5) Clemson 71

(15) Pittsburgh 88 vs. (7) NC State 98

(11) SMU 58 vs. (6) Louisville 62

Quarterfinals

(1) Duke vs. (8) Florida State

(4) North Carolina vs (5) Clemson

(2) Virginia vs. (7) NC State

(3) Miami vs. (6) Louisville

What This Means for UVA

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

With Virginia now preparing to face NC State for the next stage of the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers are well-versed with this program and know what it takes to knock them down. The Wolfpack isn't known to be consistent on defense, which the Hoos could take advantage of. However, if history repeats itself, this could end up being another close game for the Cavaliers—an ongoing theme of their season.

"You just want your guys at this time of year to have really fresh legs, clear minds," said Odom. "At this point, you know how you have to play in order to compete to win. Ultimately, a lot of it comes down to, you know, can you get the stop when you need it? You know, can you score the basket when you need it? Because a lot of these games are tight..."

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on March 12 in North Carolina. Will UVA bring home another victory?