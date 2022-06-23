Skip to main content

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

Douglass won her second bronze medal of the 2022 FINA World Championships in the 200-meter breaststroke

Kate Douglass has earned her second medal of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest. The UVA swimmer notched a third place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday and Team USA went 1-3 in the event as Douglass' American teammate Lilly King took gold. 

Douglass led the field at the final turn before getting passed by King and Australia's Jenna Strauch, who finished just .16 seconds ahead of Douglass for silver. King finished first in 2:22.41, followed by Strauch in 2:23.04, and Douglass with a time of 2:23.20. 

This is the first individual world championships medal for Douglass, who also earned bronze in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last August. Douglass earned a bronze medal earlier this week as part of USA's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team. 

Current or former UVA swimmers have now won six medals for Team USA at the FINA World Championships this week. In addition to the two bronze medals for Kate Douglass, Leah Smith won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle and gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, and Alex Walsh won gold in the 200-meter individual medley and gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as she swam for Team USA in the prelims in that event. 

Leah Smith is set to swim in one more event in Budapest on Friday in the 800-meter freestyle and UVA's Emma Weyant will race in the 400-meter individual medley on Saturday. All of the swimming finals at the 2022 FINA World Championships can be streamed on NBC Sports. 

See the full schedule of events for the 2022 FINA World Championships here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

FanJolt Partners With Cavalier Futures to Connect UVA Athletes and Fans

Former Cavalier Denny McCarthy Finishes 7th at U.S. Open

Virginia Basketball Incoming First Years Officially Arrive on Grounds

Virginia's Alex Walsh Wins 200 IM World Championship

UVA Lacrosse Alum Zed Williams Wins National Lacrosse League Championship

Ben Vander Plas, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

By Matt Newton4 hours ago
Francisco Caffaro, Argentina national basketball team
Basketball

Francisco Caffaro to Play for Team Argentina in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt Newton18 hours ago
Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims race the 4x200m freestyle relay for Team USA at the FINA World Championships.
All Sports

UVA Alum Leah Smith Helps Team USA Win Gold in 4x200 Relay

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Releases 2022-2023 Roster and Jersey Numbers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Caleb Williams, Sidwell Friends School basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022
Diana Ordonez, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022
Keytaon Thompson and Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football
All Sports

FanJolt Partners With Cavalier Futures to Connect UVA Athletes and Fans

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers catcher Logan Michaels (12) celebrates with outfielder Chris Newell (9) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at TD Ameritrade Park.
Baseball

On This Date: Virginia Shuts Out Tennessee in Memorable CWS Opener

By Kathleen BoyceJun 20, 2022