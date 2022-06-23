Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

Kate Douglass has earned her second medal of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest. The UVA swimmer notched a third place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday and Team USA went 1-3 in the event as Douglass' American teammate Lilly King took gold.

Douglass led the field at the final turn before getting passed by King and Australia's Jenna Strauch, who finished just .16 seconds ahead of Douglass for silver. King finished first in 2:22.41, followed by Strauch in 2:23.04, and Douglass with a time of 2:23.20.

This is the first individual world championships medal for Douglass, who also earned bronze in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last August. Douglass earned a bronze medal earlier this week as part of USA's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team.

Current or former UVA swimmers have now won six medals for Team USA at the FINA World Championships this week. In addition to the two bronze medals for Kate Douglass, Leah Smith won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle and gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, and Alex Walsh won gold in the 200-meter individual medley and gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as she swam for Team USA in the prelims in that event.

Leah Smith is set to swim in one more event in Budapest on Friday in the 800-meter freestyle and UVA's Emma Weyant will race in the 400-meter individual medley on Saturday. All of the swimming finals at the 2022 FINA World Championships can be streamed on NBC Sports.

See the full schedule of events for the 2022 FINA World Championships here.

