Virginia's Alex Walsh Wins 200 IM World Championship

Walsh set a personal best and took gold in the 200-meter individual medley on Sunday in Budapest

Alex Walsh is officially a world champion.

The UVA swimmer delivered a dominant performance in the 200-meter individual medley on Sunday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, taking gold with a finish that beat the rest of the field by almost a second and a half.

Essentially leading from start to finish, Walsh swam the 200m IM in 2:07.13, breaking her personal record and registering the fifth-fastest time ever recorded in the event. Team USA went 1-3 as Leah Hayes finished third in 2:08.91 behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who finished in 2:08.57 to take silver.

2022 has been a fantastic year for Alex Walsh, who won a total of six NCAA titles as a crucial part of Virginia's NCAA Team National Championship in March. Walsh won the 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, and 200-yard butterfly events and swam legs in UVA's title-winning 400-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. Walsh also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics back in August.

Walsh is the third Cavalier to earn a medal at the 2022 FINA World Championships so far, joining Leah Smith (400-meter freestyle) and Kate Douglass (4x100-meter relay), who both earned bronze medals on Saturday.

Walsh and Leah Smith will swim again on Wednesday as part of Team USA's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team and Smith will swim again on Thursday in the 800-meter freestyle. Kate Douglass is set to swim in the 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday as well and UVA freshman Emma Weyant will race in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, June 25th. All of the swimming finals at the 2022 FINA World Championships can be streamed on NBC Sports.

See the full schedule of events for the 2022 FINA World Championships here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Lacrosse Alum Zed Williams Wins National Lacrosse League Championship

Two Cavaliers Medal on First Day of FINA World Championships

UVA Baseball Alum Daniel Lynch Strikes Out Career-High 10 Batters in Royals' Win Over A's

Three-Star Wide Receiver Amare Thomas Commits to Virginia Football

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets