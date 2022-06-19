UVA Lacrosse Alum Zed Williams Wins National Lacrosse League Championship

Zed Williams Photo courtesy of the Colorado Mammoth

Zed Williams has cemented himself as one of the best lacrosse players in the world. The former UVA men's lacrosse star captured his second professional lacrosse championship on Saturday night when he led the Colorado Mammoth to a 10-8 victory over the Buffalo Bandits to win the 2022 National Lacrosse League Championship.

Williams has now won titles in both the Premier Lacrosse League (outdoor) and the National Lacrosse League, which is a professional indoor box lacrosse league. Williams recorded six points on two assists and four goals, including a flashy diving goal on an empty net with just 25 seconds remaining to ice the victory for the Mammoth, who captured their second-ever NLL title and first since 2006.

Williams tied for the league lead in playoff goals with 20 and was fourth in points with 37. In game two of the best-of-three NLL Finals last Saturday, Williams registered seven points on four goals and three assists in Colorado's 11-8 win to force the winner-take-all game three. He also had four goals and four assists in the Mammoth's loss in game one. Williams had a hand in 21 of Colorado's 35 goals in the three-game series.

Zed Williams is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in all of lacrosse, having sustained an extremely high level of success in both the outdoor field and indoor box versions of the sport. After getting selected in the 2020 Entry Draft for the Premier Lacrosse League, Williams helped the Whipsnakes defend their title, winning a second championship in a row in the PLL's second season. Williams led the league in goals in the playoffs with 20, earning the Jim Brown MVP of the Tournament Award and he was named the McEneaney Attackman of the Championship Series.

A former All-American who played at UVA from 2014 to 2017, Williams will now return to the outdoor field game, rejoining the Whipsnakes and looking to lead them to another Premier Lacrosse League title.

