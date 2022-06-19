Skip to main content

UVA Lacrosse Alum Zed Williams Wins National Lacrosse League Championship

Williams scored four goals and two assists to lead the Colorado Mammoth to the championship in indoor box lacrosse
Zed Williams, Colorado Mammoth National Lacrosse League

Zed Williams

Zed Williams has cemented himself as one of the best lacrosse players in the world. The former UVA men's lacrosse star captured his second professional lacrosse championship on Saturday night when he led the Colorado Mammoth to a 10-8 victory over the Buffalo Bandits to win the 2022 National Lacrosse League Championship. 

Williams has now won titles in both the Premier Lacrosse League (outdoor) and the National Lacrosse League, which is a professional indoor box lacrosse league. Williams recorded six points on two assists and four goals, including a flashy diving goal on an empty net with just 25 seconds remaining to ice the victory for the Mammoth, who captured their second-ever NLL title and first since 2006. 

Williams tied for the league lead in playoff goals with 20 and was fourth in points with 37. In game two of the best-of-three NLL Finals last Saturday, Williams registered seven points on four goals and three assists in Colorado's 11-8 win to force the winner-take-all game three. He also had four goals and four assists in the Mammoth's loss in game one. Williams had a hand in 21 of Colorado's 35 goals in the three-game series. 

Zed Williams is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in all of lacrosse, having sustained an extremely high level of success in both the outdoor field and indoor box versions of the sport. After getting selected in the 2020 Entry Draft for the Premier Lacrosse League, Williams helped the Whipsnakes defend their title, winning a second championship in a row in the PLL's second season. Williams led the league in goals in the playoffs with 20, earning the Jim Brown MVP of the Tournament Award and he was named the McEneaney Attackman of the Championship Series. 

A former All-American who played at UVA from 2014 to 2017, Williams will now return to the outdoor field game, rejoining the Whipsnakes and looking to lead them to another Premier Lacrosse League title. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Two Cavaliers Medal on First Day of FINA World Championships

UVA Baseball Alum Daniel Lynch Strikes Out Career-High 10 Batters in Royals' Win Over A's

Three-Star Wide Receiver Amare Thomas Commits to Virginia Football

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

Kate Douglass, Team USA swimming
All Sports

Two Cavaliers Medal on First Day of FINA World Championships

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Baseball

UVA Baseball Alum Daniel Lynch Strikes Out Career-High 10 Batters in Royals' Win Over A's

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Ryan Montgomery football
Football

UVA Football Hosts Star 2025 Quarterback

By Matt Newton23 hours ago
Ryan Zimmerman Washington Nationals
Baseball

Ryan Zimmerman Celebrates Jersey Number Retirement With Nats on Saturday

By Kathleen BoyceJun 18, 2022
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro Nike EYBL Basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Forward Milan Momcilovic

By Matt NewtonJun 17, 2022
Amare Thomas, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Three-Star Wide Receiver Amare Thomas Commits to Virginia Football

By Matt NewtonJun 17, 2022
Jun 25, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; General view of the stadium during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
Baseball

2022 College World Series Score Updates and Schedule

By Matt Newton13 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Virginia Places Top 15 in 2022 Learfield Directors' Cup

By Matt NewtonJun 16, 2022