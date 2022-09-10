Late Four-Goal Surge Gives UVA Men's Soccer 4-2 Win Over Virginia Tech

The first point of the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash goes to the Hoos.

In front of a large and rowdy crowd at Klockner Stadium on Friday night, the Virginia men's soccer team used an incredible four-goal rally in the final 20 minutes of the match to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat Virginia Tech 4-2.

The Hokies entered the match winless through four games this season. But in a heated in-state rivalry, none of that matters and Virginia Tech proved that to be true through the first 70 minutes of the match.

UVA outshot Virginia Tech 7-1 in the first half, but that single shot was enough for the Hokies to take the lead. In the 22nd minute, a brilliant cross from Misei Yoshizawa was headed in by Conor Pugh to put Virginia Tech up 1-0. Although Virginia would continue to get more scoring opportunities, the Cavaliers could not find the back of the net and found themselves still trailing the Hokies by a goal as the match entered its final third.

Then, in the 70th minute, Virginia finally broke through.

After Virginia Tech failed to clear a ball out of the defensive zone, Leo Afonso moved up the right side with the ball and fed an excellent pass to the front of the cage, where Andreas Ueland got a foot on it and scored. With their backs against the wall, UVA's two captains came through and connected to score the crucial equalizer, breathing new life into this matchup between Commonwealth rivals.

Exactly five minutes later, the UVA fans packed in the bleachers at Klockner Stadium went wild again as the Cavaliers took the lead. Freshman Triton Beauvois held the ball at the left edge of the box before turning and sending it ahead to a cutting Asparuh Slavov, who sent a cross into the box. Sophomore Kome Ubogu made a phenomenal play on the ball and sent a diving header inside the far post to put UVA up 2-1.

Virginia seized all momentum and continued to pour it on after that. In the 82nd minute, Philip Horton was tackled in the box as he was chasing a long pass and was awarded a penalty kick, which he placed in the back left corner of the goal to make it 3-1.

17 seconds later, Virginia sealed the win with yet another goal. Paul Wiese made a run up the right side on a breakaway and drew the defense to him before passing to a wide open Leo Afonso, who grounded an accurate shot inside the far post for UVA's fourth goal.

Over the span of 13 minutes, the Cavaliers scored four goals, completely turning the tables on the Hokies, who went from leading 1-0 to getting blown out. Virginia Tech managed to stop the bleeding with a goal in the 89th minute by Misei Yoshizawa, but it was too late to erase the damage done during UVA's four-goal surge.

Virginia is now 43-5-6 all-time against Virginia Tech and 22-2-3 against the Hokies in games played in Charlottesville. With the victory, Virginia claims the first point and a 1-0 lead over Virginia Tech in the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash.

Now 3-2 on the season, UVA remains at home to take on La Salle on Tuesday at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

