Skip to main content
Virginia Basketball Picks Up Crystal Ball Prediction for Elijah Gertrude

ZagsBlog

Virginia Basketball Picks Up Crystal Ball Prediction for Elijah Gertrude

Four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude has been predicted to commit to UVA

After a couple of months of near misses on the recruiting trail, some more painful than others, the Cavaliers finally got some good recruiting news. 

Virginia has picked up a crystal ball prediction for Elijah Gertrude on 247Sports. This means that one of 247Sports' recruiting experts has projected that Gertrude, a four-star shooting guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, will commit to UVA. 

Gertrude announced a top five of Seton Hall, St. John's, Kansas, Virginia, and Rutgers in the first week of August. That announcement came just one week after taking an official visit to UVA. 

“The Virginia visit was good, it was great actually,” Gertrude told Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog after his visit. “Their message is Coach Bennett feels I’m a great defensive player and I can take take that defensive effort to another level... He feels I’m very skilled offensively and we can work on some things. Coach Bennett feels he can develop me offensively and defensively he can make me much better.”

One month later, it appears that Gertrude is indeed leaning towards a commitment to the Cavaliers. The recruiting expert who projected Gertrude to UVA is Trevor Andershock, an Indiana contributor who is a perfect 8/8 on his crystal predictions for the recruiting class of 2023. 

Gertrude, who has said previously that he intends to announce his college decision by the end of September, would be Virginia's second verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, joining four-star center Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia back on July 3rd.

Virginia is also in the mix for four other targets in the class of 2023, each of whom has the Cavaliers in his most recent cut list:

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)
SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)
CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Freshmen Lead No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win Over Oregon State

Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) watches in the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

By Matt Newton
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jared Wayne (5) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Football

ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) attempts the tackle in the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

By Matt Newton
Maya Carter (26) and the UVA women's soccer team celebrate after scoring a goal.
All Sports

Freshmen Lead No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win Over Oregon State

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong hands the ball off to running back Perris Jones during UVA's 34-17 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Football

Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett watches on during UVA's game against Georgia Tech.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

By Matt Newton
New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Pro Hoos

How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL - Week 1

By Matt Newton
Five-star forward TJ Power announces commitment to Duke basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

By Matt Newton