Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Score

Can Virginia get a huge win against Tennessee in today's NCAA Tournament game?
Jackson Caudell|
Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Score
Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Score | Virginia Athletic

Pregame

Here is how Virginia Softball is lining up for today's winners bracket game vs Tennessee:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. 1B Macee Eaton

3. 3B Bella Cabral

4. C Reagan Hickey

5. CF Kassidy Hudson

6. 2B Alex Call

7. DP Hannah Weismer

8. RF Madison Greene

9. LF Jaiden Griffith

After a dramatic walk-off win last night vs Indiana, Virginia is going to face Tennessee in the winners bracket of the Knoxville regional. If the Hoos can win this game, they will be one win away from advancing to the super regionals, while a loss would send them to play the winner of today's loser bracket matchup between Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/All Sports