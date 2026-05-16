Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Tennessee Softball, NCAA Regional Score
Pregame
Here is how Virginia Softball is lining up for today's winners bracket game vs Tennessee:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. 1B Macee Eaton
3. 3B Bella Cabral
4. C Reagan Hickey
5. CF Kassidy Hudson
6. 2B Alex Call
7. DP Hannah Weismer
8. RF Madison Greene
9. LF Jaiden Griffith
After a dramatic walk-off win last night vs Indiana, Virginia is going to face Tennessee in the winners bracket of the Knoxville regional. If the Hoos can win this game, they will be one win away from advancing to the super regionals, while a loss would send them to play the winner of today's loser bracket matchup between Indiana and Northern Kentucky.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell