The best players who could return to Virginia after Class of 2022 lawsuits

Pending official confirmation, college athletes who started competition in the 2022-23 academic year and played four seasons (exhausting eligibility) are now eligible to play one more season in the 2026-27 year.

There is a giant litigation frenzy going on, so nothing is official, but if hundreds of players are in fact grandfathered in, Virginia Athletics could add elite talent to its rosters across several sports. However, many of these former stars have moved on to professional opportunities, continued education or the workforce. They will have some choices to make.

Women’s swimming and diving: Aimee Canny, Emma Weber, Zoe Skirboll and Carly Novelline

Several key pieces of Virginia’s dynasty in the pool are now eligible to return. And given that college swimming is one of the pinnacles of the sport, there is certainly an incentive for that quartet to return.

Many of the Cavalier alumni continue to train at the AFC anyway, and would probably tell these recent graduates to cherish the opportunity to compete for one more national title. With Canny, Weber, Skirboll, and Novelline back, Virginia could set even more records than it already has.

Softball: Jade Hylton, Eden Bigham and Courtney Layne

Bigham and Layne have signed as assistant coaches elsewhere — but the game of softball is best at the collegiate level. Perhaps they (and Hylton) could run it back at Virginia for one more season before joining the coaching ranks.

With that trio back in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers would be serious ACC contenders and could author a postseason run. That trio is one of the greatest in program history. And given that softball season is several months away as opposed to mere weeks, a rerun could be reasonable.

Men’s golf: Ben James and Bryan Lee

Of all the players on this list, the most unlikely to return would be James and Lee. Both have already begun professional golfing careers at a high level — and James has made major strides. It would be a tremendous surprise to see them return. They are on this list because with James and Lee, the Cavaliers would be a huge favorite to win an ever-elusive national championship.

Women’s soccer: Maggie Cagle

Cagle joined a club that competes in the top level of Swedish women’s soccer. The NCAA season is starting in a few weeks. A return would be impractical — but this bond between player and school is strong. Cagle and Coach Steve Swanson could discuss a reunion, but it would probably be too difficult to arrange on such short notice.

Track & Field and Cross Country: Gary Martin, Will Anthony and others

A familiar refrain — these former Cavaliers have already started professional careers. However, in a similar fashion to swimming, some of the best training for running comes in the world of collegiate resources. And because college running has a few distinct seasons, perhaps some stars join for the winter indoor track season.

Ugonna Onyenso is battling to earn rotation time with the NBA's contending Detroit Pistons. Barring some near-impossible change, he will not be returning to Virginia. Who could return, however, is Dallin Hall. The Cavaliers could benefit from a strong ball-handler, facilitator, and glue guy off the bench as the No. 2 point guard.

Men’s lacrosse: Truitt Sunderland, John Schroter, Charles Balsamo and more

The Cavaliers could bolster their scoring and defense — adding some experienced players to the start of the Kevin Cassese era. While playing in the PLL is attractive, many of those professionals also take assistant gigs with college programs. Perhaps some former Virginia players could double dip as players.

Baseball: Harrison Didawick and Kevin Jaxel

Didawick, quietly one of the most productive players in program history, would be a massive addition to a team that just lost star outfielder AJ Gracia. Didawick could slot back in at left field (or center field), completing a trio with Jordan Crosland and Zach Jackson or Sal Mineo. Didawick surprisingly went undrafted this year — perhaps a strong encore changes that.

Jaxel is an experienced bullpen arm, and every baseball team in the universe always has a need for one of those. Coach Chris Pollard would be thrilled to get two four-year contributors back at Disharoon Park.

Women’s basketball: Paris Clark

A longtime favorite of star guard Kymora Johnson, Clark was one of Virginia’s biggest stars in its Sweet Sixteen run this year. The new Cavaliers only have five returning players from that postseason surge. Adding Clark would give them veteran experience and proven, semi-consistent scoring. Her chemistry with Johnson is powerful.

Football: Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore

Many of Virginia’s seniors are returning anyway — but Holmes and Moore were deemed to have exhausted eligibility. Now, they could reinforce an already stout defensive line. If they come back to Charlottesville, the Cavaliers would combine them with Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Fisher Camac and a big load of veteran transfers.

Volleyball: Kate Johnson

Johnson was a veteran leader for Virginia volleyball, one who can mentor the bevy of young underclassmen. If the Cavaliers can orchestrate a return quickly, they would benefit from Johnson’s leadership, experience and track record of consistent play.