Skip to main content
Maria Deaviz and Owayne Owens Win Individual Titles at ACC Indoor Championships

Maria Deaviz and Owayne Owens Win Individual Titles at ACC Indoor Championships

Deaviz took gold in the shot put and Owens defended his title in the triple jump

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

Deaviz took gold in the shot put and Owens defended his title in the triple jump

Virginia concluded competition at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Virginia Tech's Rector Field House this weekend and multiple Cavaliers brought home individual ACC titles. 

In her second throw of Saturday's shot put competition, sophomore Maria Deaviz broke a UVA program record that had stood for 14 years. Her mark of 16.75m shattered the Virginia record and secured her first collegiate gold medal. 

Owayne Owens continued his run of dominance in the triple jump, winning gold with a mark of 16.55m. This is Owens' second-consecutive ACC Indoor title in the event and he is also the defending ACC Outdoor triple jump champion. 

Virginia's athletes had a number of other notable finishes throughout the weekend. 

Virginia's women's distance medley relay team of Mia Barnett, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Keara Seasholtz, and Margot Appleton placed second and broke the UVA record with a time of 10:56.84 on Thursday. 

Junior Jada Seaman placed third in the 200m with a time 23.53 and fourth in the 60m with a time of 7.39. She was also part of the women's 4x400m relay team that placed fourth with a time of 3:41.37. 

Alahna Sabbakhan ran the 800m in 2:05.74, placing fourth and breaking a UVA record that had stood since 2015. Senior Bex Hawkins set a personal record in the high jump with a mark of 1.78m, earning a silver medal in the event. 

Mia Barnett and Nathan Mountain finished fourth in the women's and men's mile runs, respectively. Margot Appleton finished fifth in the women's mile run. Jordan Willis ran the 400m in 46.90, good for fourth place. 

Read More

Alix Still placed fifth in the pentathlon and Derek Bekar finished fifth in the heptathlon. 

With a total score of 67 points, the Virginia women's team finished fifth at the ACC Indoor Championships. The UVA men placed 10th with 32 points. 

Up next, UVA will compete in the the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which begin Friday, March 11th in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Dominant Again in 17-2 Win over Cornell

Senior Day Heartbreak: Florida State Stuns Virginia 64-63 on Cleveland's Buzzer-Beater

No. 2 Virginia Makes Statement with 20-11 Victory over No. 9 Syracuse in ACC Opener

No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Opens ACC Play with 6-1 Win Over Boston College

Gelof Leads Virginia to Dominant 24-9 Victory over Cornell

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the NCAA Tournament?

Maria Deaviz and Owayne Owens, Virginia Cavaliers track and field
All Sports

Maria Deaviz and Owayne Owens Win Individual Titles at ACC Indoor Championships

By Matt Newton
37 seconds ago
Brian Gursky, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia Dominant Again in 17-2 Win over Cornell

By Matt Newton
13 hours ago
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Florida State Seminoles
Basketball

Senior Day Heartbreak: Florida State Stuns Virginia 64-63 on Cleveland's Buzzer-Beater

By Matt Newton
17 hours ago
Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Florida State Defeats Virginia 64-63 [Men's Basketball Live Updates]

By Matt Newton
20 hours ago
Petey LaSalla, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

No. 2 Virginia Makes Statement with 20-11 Victory over No. 9 Syracuse in ACC Opener

By Matt Newton
20 hours ago
Hibah Shaikh, Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
All Sports

No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Opens ACC Play with 6-1 Win Over Boston College

By Matt Newton
Feb 26, 2022
Jake Gelof, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Gelof Leads Virginia to Dominant 24-9 Victory over Cornell

By Matt Newton
Feb 26, 2022
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida State Seminoles Men's Basketball

By Matt Newton
Feb 25, 2022