Maria Deaviz and Owayne Owens Win Individual Titles at ACC Indoor Championships

Virginia concluded competition at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Virginia Tech's Rector Field House this weekend and multiple Cavaliers brought home individual ACC titles.

In her second throw of Saturday's shot put competition, sophomore Maria Deaviz broke a UVA program record that had stood for 14 years. Her mark of 16.75m shattered the Virginia record and secured her first collegiate gold medal.

Owayne Owens continued his run of dominance in the triple jump, winning gold with a mark of 16.55m. This is Owens' second-consecutive ACC Indoor title in the event and he is also the defending ACC Outdoor triple jump champion.

Virginia's athletes had a number of other notable finishes throughout the weekend.

Virginia's women's distance medley relay team of Mia Barnett, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Keara Seasholtz, and Margot Appleton placed second and broke the UVA record with a time of 10:56.84 on Thursday.

Junior Jada Seaman placed third in the 200m with a time 23.53 and fourth in the 60m with a time of 7.39. She was also part of the women's 4x400m relay team that placed fourth with a time of 3:41.37.

Alahna Sabbakhan ran the 800m in 2:05.74, placing fourth and breaking a UVA record that had stood since 2015. Senior Bex Hawkins set a personal record in the high jump with a mark of 1.78m, earning a silver medal in the event.

Mia Barnett and Nathan Mountain finished fourth in the women's and men's mile runs, respectively. Margot Appleton finished fifth in the women's mile run. Jordan Willis ran the 400m in 46.90, good for fourth place.

Alix Still placed fifth in the pentathlon and Derek Bekar finished fifth in the heptathlon.

With a total score of 67 points, the Virginia women's team finished fifth at the ACC Indoor Championships. The UVA men placed 10th with 32 points.

Up next, UVA will compete in the the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which begin Friday, March 11th in Birmingham, Alabama.

