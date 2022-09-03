McDonough's Goal Lifts No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Over Temple 1-0

After starting the season with a pair of tough matches on the road against ranked opponents last weekend, the No. 12 Virginia field hockey team returned to Charlottesville for its home opener on Friday. Behind a second quarter goal from graduate midfielder Annie McDonough, UVA won the home-opener against Temple 1-0 on Friday afternoon at the UVA Turf Field.

The Cavaliers had a hefty advantage in time of possession and shots from start to finish, leading the Owls 11-3 in shots for the match. Only four of those 11 shots went on cage, though, and three of those were saved by Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey. Virginia goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy faced just one shot on goal, which she saved in the second quarter.

After 17 minutes of scoreless field hockey, the Cavaliers finally broke through on a penalty corner. Sophomore Noa Boterman took the shot off of the penalty corner and Annie McDonough got her stick on the ball and deflected it high into the goal to make it 1-0.

Virginia had an opportunity to score again in the third quarter on a penalty stroke, but McDonough missed her attempt.

It wouldn't matter, though, as the UVA defense largely prevented the Owls from getting any serious offensive momentum going, especially in the second half, and the Cavaliers secured their first shutout of the season.

Virginia improves to 2-1 on the season and remains at home to face JMU on Sunday at 1pm.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Dedan Thomas

Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. Richmond

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Defense

Virginia Men's Soccer Blanks JMU 3-0

WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener

No. 5 Virginia Women's Soccer Stays Perfect With 2-0 Win Over JMU