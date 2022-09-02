WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener

The Virginia football team revealed its uniforms for the 2022 season-opener in a social media post on Thursday night. Surprisingly, the Cavaliers will wear a never-before-seen all-orange uniform combo against Richmond on Saturday. The Hoos will wear orange jerseys and orange pants to go along with a white helmet featuring two orange and blue stripes and the V-sabre on both sides of the helmet. Fittingly, the Cavaliers will be wearing all-orange to match the orange-out in the stands at Scott Stadium.

See the uniform reveal video below:

This is the first time UVA will wear orange jerseys and pants since 1986.

Virginia opens the Tony Elliott era and the 2022 football season against Richmond on Saturday at 12:30pm at Scott Stadium.

