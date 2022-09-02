Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Dedan Thomas

Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas (Henderson, Nevada) picked up an offer from Virginia on Friday. Dedan Thomas/Twitter

After a brief respite from the recruiting grind while the Cavaliers were in Italy, Tony Bennett and the Virginia coaching staff are back in the hunt on the recruiting trail. UVA has extended its sixth offer in the recruiting class of 2024 to Dedan 'DJ' Thomas, a four-star point guard from Henderson, Nevada, Thomas announced on Twitter on Friday.

Thomas has collected an impressive list of offers early in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He has been offered by a number of top programs on the West Coast, including Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA, USC, Stanford, UNLV, California, and Washington State as well as a few other major conference schools like Florida, Houston, LSU, and Miami.

Virginia is the latest program to jump in the mix for Thomas, who is the No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2024 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also rated the No. 5 point guard in the nation and the No. 2 player in Nevada.

See Dedan Thomas' highlights in the video below:

Dedan Thomas is the sixth player in the class of 2024 to be extended an offer by Virginia, joining five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC), four-star shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC), four-star combo guard Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC), four-star wing Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.), and four-star forward Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA).

