Nibogora's First Collegiate Goal Lifts Virginia Past Western Michigan, 2-1

Freshman Ank Nibogora scored his first goal as a Cavalier in the 87th minute to propel UVA men's soccer to victory in the season opener on Thursday night

With less than ten minutes left in the season-opening game for Virginia men’s soccer, it appeared that the Cavaliers had the match all but won. UVA was leading 1-0 against Western Michigan, who was down two men on the field for nearly the entire second half. All the Hoos needed to do was kill the clock to secure the victory.

Then, Western Michigan sophomore Aidan O’Connor took a shot from well outside the box, a fast and low line-drive of a kick that got past UVA goalkeeper Holden Brown and inside the left post to tie the game.

Suddenly, the Cavaliers needed another goal to come out on top and they found it just four minutes later, when Andreas Ueland headed a ball off of a free kick towards freshman Ank Nibogora, who put it in the back of the net for the first goal of his collegiate career and UVA escaped with the dramatic win on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia had a man advantage for almost the entire match, as Western Michigan’s Caden Jackman was given a straight red card in the ninth minute of the game following a collision.

In the 27th minute, UVA sophomore Leo Afonso scored on a header for the first goal of the 2021 season, assisted by Paul Wiese and Kaya Ignacio. Wiese and Ignacio worked a give and go and Wiese sent the ball into the box where Afonso headed it just inside the right post to give UVA the 1-0 lead. Afonso’s goal continued a hot streak for the sophomore forward, who scored four goals in UVA’s two exhibition games during the preseason.

Early in the second half, Western Michigan went down another man after defender Philip Smith picked up his second yellow card in the 48th minute.

It was a very physical game, as both teams were whistled for fourteen fouls. In addition to the two red-carded players, another Western Michigan player as well as three UVA players received yellow cards.

Virginia had the advantage in time of possession (58%) and shots on goal with six as compared to Western Michigan’s three. The Mustangs’ goalkeeper, Lukas Von Lienen, made four saves, while Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown made two saves on three shots on goal. Virginia also had the edge in corner kicks with six corners to Western Michigan’s three.

Despite being down two players, the Broncos managed to put pressure on the Cavaliers in the second half and a Virginia turnover in the defensive end led to the Aidan O’Connor shot that tied the game in the 83rd minute.

Virginia quickly responded with a few offensive runs, the last of which resulted in a foul a few yards outside of the box on the left side. Paul Wiese took the free kick, sending the ball in towards the right post where Andreas Ueland headed it back towards the left side. Ank Nibogora opportunistically slid in and got a foot on the ball, sending it into the back of the net.

Virginia held on for the remaining three minutes to escape with the win, extending UVA’s streak of season-opening victories to eight.

The Cavalier victory was the 800th win in UVA program history, fifth most in college soccer.

Up next, Virginia will host High Point next Thursday at 7pm.