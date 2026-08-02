Virginia's updated depth chart projection reveals some interesting camp shakeups
In this story:
The first week of Virginia football's 2026 fall camp practices has officially wrapped up, and quite a few interesting topics have popped up regarding the current roster construction and overall depth chart.
Today, we're going to dive into some fall camp notes and take a look at what the mid-camp depth chart most likely looks like.
Quarterback
QB - Beau Pribula, Eli Holstein, Cole Geer
Notes: No changes here after Beau Pribula was named the starter during ACC Kickoff.
Running Back
RB - Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, Xavier Brown/Solomon Beebe
Notes: Middlebrook seems to have taken over as the starter after a strong spring and first week of fall camp, though Lewis should still get a lot of work on early downs. Xavier Brown and Solomon Beebe are in line to handle a bulk of the workload as the third-down backs.
Wide Receiver
"X" - Rico Flores Jr., Dillon Newton-Short, Isaiah Robinson
"Z" - Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Gibson, TyLyric Coleman/Dylan Cope
Slot - Kameron Courtney, Tyson Davis, Josiah Abdullah
Notes: OC Des Kitchings and Co. are still trying to figure out the best combination of receivers to roll out with the first-team, but Flores Jr., Martin, and Courtney are undoubtedly the favorites right now. Martin and Jacquon Gibson have lined up everywhere, and true freshman Dylan Cope continues to stand out.
Tight End
TE - Dakota Twitty, Connor Cox, John Rogers
Notes: Cox and Rogers are currently battling for the backup/TE2 role in camp, but Cox's experience and blocking ability likely gives him the edge.
Offensive Line
LT - McKale Boley, Ben York, Jim Harris Jr.
LG - Noah Josey, Cole Surber, Mikey Gildea/Dylan Biehl
C - Drake Metcalf, Ryan Brubaker, Noah Hartsoe
RG - Makilan Thomas, Grant Ellinger, Grayson Reid
RT - Monroe Mills, Alex Payne, Jon Adair
Notes: A couple of coaches have mentioned how well USC transfer Alex Payne has taken to the program and how he's looked in camp, so he could easily leapfrog Jon Adair or even Ben York at left tackle in 2026. Everywhere else is pretty much the same as it was entering camp.
Defensive Line
BANDIT - Matthew Fobbs-White, Jewett Hayes, Ezekiel Larry (DPR)
DE - Fisher Camac, Nnanna Anywanwu, Billy Koudelka/Justin Townsend
DT - Jason Hammond, Darrion Henry-Young, Chase Morrison
DT - Anthony Britton, Sichan John, Kervins Choute/Jonathan Allen
Notes: Fobbs-White is set to play Bandit in 2026, the same role that Mitchell Melton played last season. One of the biggest surprises of camp has probably been that Jewett Hayes has been running with the first-team unit while Fobbs-White is out nursing his lower-body injury, so it looks like Hayes stepped up quite a bit this offseason. Yale transfer Ezekiel Larry will act as the team's designated pass rusher this season, similar to how DC John Rudzinski used Daniel Rickert in 2025. The coaching staff likes what they see from Sichan John, Darrion Henry-Young, and Chase Morrison inside as well.
Linebackers
MIKE - Kam Robinson, Landon Danley, Justin Rowe
WILL - Maddox Marcellus, Caleb Hardy, Myles Brown
Notes: With Kam Robinson out, we've been seeing a healthy dose of Danley, Hardy, and Brown in camp. Justin Rowe also looks like a completely different player after gaining around 20 pounds since 2025. He carries his 6'2", 240-pound frame very well.
Cornerbacks
SPUR - Donavon Platt, Corey Costner/Patrick Campbell, Jalen McNair
CB - Omillio Agard, Ja'Maric Morris, Josiah Persinger
CB - Jacobie Henderson, Jam Jackson, Justin Ross
Notes: The cornerback/SPUR spot is incredibly hard to pin down right now, as guys like Donavon Platt and Ja'Maric Morris have been seeing snaps everywhere with Corey Costner out. From the sound of it, the coaching staff wants Platt, Omillio Agard, and Jacobie Henderson on the field as much as possible in 2026, so now that Agard can do fieldwork, Platt has been moved to SPUR/slot corner. There's been a lot of talk about Costner playing SPUR this offseason, but we haven't been able to see it yet as he's still recovering.
Safeties
FS - Brandyn Hillman, Corey Costner, Keke Adams
SS - Ethan Minter, Jaylen Jones/Christian Ellis, Montino Williams
Notes: Virginia has an incredibly deep and intriguing group of safeties, with a plethora of transfers standing out so far. Hillman and Minter are definitely the starters, but Costner, Jones, and Ellis could see lots of playing time in different sub-packages for Coach Rud this season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt is a diehard 'Hoos fan who currently resides just north of Charlottesville and has been covering the NFL and collegiate sports for close to a decade for various networks like Athlon Sports, SBNation, and FanSided. He most recently covered the Texas Longhorns as the Site Expert/Managing Editor for Hook’Em Headlines through FanSided. Matt’s also been covering the NFL Draft as a credentialed media member for five years, and his work has been referenced or featured on major platforms such as Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports.Follow CoachWilson66