The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's Blowout Win Over NC State

The Virginia Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the country and they continued rolling last night with a blowout win over the NC State Wolfpack.

This game was much like the first time the two teams met and there is no doubt about who the better team is. With this win, UVA is setting itself up for a showdown with the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday and a real chance to announce themselves as contenders in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night.

The Good

No. 11 Virginia improved to 25-3, 13-2 ACC

• UVA has a nine-game win streak

• Ryan Odom’s 25 wins are the most for a first-year head coach at UVA

• UVA is 14-1 at home, including a 6-1 mark in ACC contests

• UVA is 7-0 when scoring 90 or more points

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in 18 games (most since 21 in 2000-01)

• UVA is 64-3 when scoring 80 or more points (16-2 in 2025-26) since 2009-10

• UVA (12 3-pointers) extended its school record of making 10 of more 3-pointers to 18 games

• UVA ended the first half on a 12-1 run to take a 32-19 lead

• UVA held NC State to a season-low 19 points in the first half, the least in a half for the Wolfpack since Dec. 24, 2024 vs. Virginia

• UVA used a 12-0 run to gain a 15-3 lead

• NC State answered with a 10-0 run to cut UVA’s lead to 15-13

• Virginia had a season-high 12 blocked shots

• UVA’s 29-point win was its largest vs. NC State since a 32-point win (104-72) in 1991

• Virginia is 73-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13

• UVA has a three-game win streak in the series, including 76-61 road win on Jan. 3

• UVA is 45-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including a 12-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA has a four-game win streak vs. the Wolfpack at JPJ

• Double Figure Scorers: Thijs De Ridder (19), Sam Lewis (16), Jacari White (15), Malik Thomas (12), Chance Mallory (11)

• De Ridder has reached double figures in 21 games

• Lewis has reached double figures in 16 games (49 career)

• White has reached double figures in 10 games (61 career)

• Thomas has reached double figures in 20 games (75 career)

• Mallory has reached double figures in 18 games

• Johann Grünloh blocked a career-high eight shots

• Grünloh has multiple blocks in 17 games

• Ugonna Onyenso (4 blocks) has multiple blocks in 18 games

• Onyenso matched a career best with two steals

The Bad

If you are going to nitpick, UVA's defense was not as sharp in the second half, though it was far from terrible. NC State scored 42 points in the second half and hit seven threes. The Cavaliers are going to face a big step up in competition this Saturday when they face Duke and they are going to need to be sharp when they face the Blue Devils.

UVA allowed NC State to grab 16 offensive rebounds.