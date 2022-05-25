Virginia Tennis: Three Cavaliers Advance to Round of 16 in NCAA Singles Tournament

Three Virginia tennis players have advanced to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Singles Tennis Championship. Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash from the UVA women's tennis team and Inaki Montes from the newly-crowned national champion Virginia men's tennis team have moved on to the Round of 16 in their respective tournaments. Navarro and Hibah Shaikh have also moved on to the second round of the NCAA Doubles Tennis Championship.

Emma Navarro, the No. 1 overall seed in the women's singles tournament and the defending NCAA singles champion, cruised through her first round matchup against Texas Tech's Margarita Skriabina with a 6-0, 6-0 victory on Monday. In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Navarro defeated Georgia Tech's Carol Lee 6-4, 7-6 to advance to the Round of 16, where she will face another ACC opponent in NC State's Abigail Rencheli on Wednesday at 1:30pm.

Natasha Subhash upset the No. 8 seed of the women's singles tournament in the first round, taking down Texas A&M's Carson Branstine in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. Subhash then defeated Oklahoma's Carmen Corley 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. In the Round of 16, Subhash will face VCU's Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado on Wednesday at 10am.

On the men's side, Virginia's Inaki Montes took down USC's Peter Makk 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round. In the Round of 32, Montes met Tennessee's Johannus Monday for the second time this week. After defeating Monday 7-6, 6-3 as part of Virginia's 5-0 sweep of Tennessee in the semifinals of the team tournament on Saturday, Montes bested Monday again in the singles tournament, winning 6-2, 6-1. Montes moves on to the Round of 16, where he will face No. 2 seed Daniel Rodriguez of South Carolina on Wednesday at 11:30am.

In the women's doubles tournament, the No. 3-seeded team of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh have advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Arizona State's Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round on Tuesday.

All of the matches can be streamed live on the TennisOne app and website.

