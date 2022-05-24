Updated List of Virginia's 31 NCAA Team National Championships
On Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois, Virginia swept Kentucky to capture the 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis Team National Championship. The Cavaliers swept five of their six matches in the NCAA Tournament and dropped just a single point in the entire tournament run as they went on to win the program's fifth national championship. Each of UVA's five national titles have come since 2013.
Back in March, we published an article updating the list of the 30 NCAA team national championships won by University of Virginia sports teams after the UVA women's swimming & diving team captured its second-consecutive national title. Just two months later, we must update the list again to reflect the UVA men's tennis team winning the school's 31st NCAA team national championship:
Virginia: 31 NCAA Team National Championships
1938: Boxing
1972: Men’s Lacrosse
1981: Women’s Cross Country
1982: Women’s Cross Country
1989: Men’s Soccer
1991: Men’s Soccer
1991: Women’s Lacrosse
1992: Men’s Soccer
1993: Men’s Soccer
1993: Women’s Lacrosse
1994: Men’s Soccer
1999: Men’s Lacrosse
2003: Men’s Lacrosse
2004: Women’s Lacrosse
2006: Men’s Lacrosse
2009: Men’s Soccer
2010: Women’s Rowing
2011: Men’s Lacrosse
2012: Women’s Rowing
2013: Men’s Tennis
2014: Men’s Soccer
2015: Baseball
2015: Men’s Tennis
2016: Men’s Tennis
2017: Men’s Tennis
2019: Men’s Basketball
2019: Men’s Lacrosse
2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving
2021: Men’s Lacrosse
2022: Women's Swimming & Diving
2022: Men's Tennis
Virginia is now tied with Maryland, Wisconsin, and Ohio State for 16th-most NCAA team championships among Division I schools. UVA's 31 national titles are the second-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference and (by far) the most in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
