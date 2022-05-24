Updated List of Virginia's 31 NCAA Team National Championships

On Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois, Virginia swept Kentucky to capture the 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis Team National Championship. The Cavaliers swept five of their six matches in the NCAA Tournament and dropped just a single point in the entire tournament run as they went on to win the program's fifth national championship. Each of UVA's five national titles have come since 2013.

Back in March, we published an article updating the list of the 30 NCAA team national championships won by University of Virginia sports teams after the UVA women's swimming & diving team captured its second-consecutive national title. Just two months later, we must update the list again to reflect the UVA men's tennis team winning the school's 31st NCAA team national championship:

Virginia: 31 NCAA Team National Championships

1938: Boxing

1972: Men’s Lacrosse

1981: Women’s Cross Country

1982: Women’s Cross Country

1989: Men’s Soccer

1991: Men’s Soccer

1991: Women’s Lacrosse

1992: Men’s Soccer

1993: Men’s Soccer

1993: Women’s Lacrosse

1994: Men’s Soccer

1999: Men’s Lacrosse

2003: Men’s Lacrosse

2004: Women’s Lacrosse

2006: Men’s Lacrosse

2009: Men’s Soccer

2010: Women’s Rowing

2011: Men’s Lacrosse

2012: Women’s Rowing

2013: Men’s Tennis

2014: Men’s Soccer

2015: Baseball

2015: Men’s Tennis

2016: Men’s Tennis

2017: Men’s Tennis

2019: Men’s Basketball

2019: Men’s Lacrosse

2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving

2021: Men’s Lacrosse

2022: Women's Swimming & Diving

2022: Men's Tennis

Virginia is now tied with Maryland, Wisconsin, and Ohio State for 16th-most NCAA team championships among Division I schools. UVA's 31 national titles are the second-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference and (by far) the most in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball: Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen Earn First-Team All-ACC Honors

Virginia Softball Powers Past Bowling Green 10-2 in National Invitational Softball Championship

Virginia Wins 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship

Virginia Baseball: Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC Baseball Championship

Virginia Football Non-Conference Opponents Set for Next Three Seasons

Virginia Sets Date for Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Football Operations Center

Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026