Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

College basketball season is over and the offseason, with all its drama of coaching changes, transfers, and recruitments, has begun in earnest.

Virginia has landed one player through the transfer portal, Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas, who announced his commitment to UVA on April 23rd and will be a key asset for the Cavaliers next season. With Vander Plas on the roster, UVA has filled 12 of its 13 scholarship spots for the 2022-2023 basketball season. That one remaining spot could still go towards another player in the transfer portal if the coaching staff finds a good fit, but Tony Bennett often leaves a scholarship open that usually ends up finding its way to a deserving walk-on already on the roster.

With all that in mind, here is a forecast of Virginia's scholarship picture where you can see who the Cavaliers are scheduled to have on scholarship on the roster for the next four seasons:

2022-2023 2023-2024 2024-2025 2025-2026 Kihei Clark (5th) Reece Beekman (Sr.) Taine Murray (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (Sr.) Jayden Gardner (5th) Kadin Shedrick (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (Jr.) Isaac McKneely (Sr.) Armaan Franklin (Sr.) Taine Murray (Jr.) Isaac McKneely (Jr.) Leon Bond (Sr.) Francisco Caffaro (Sr.) Isaac Traudt (So.) Leon Bond (Jr.) Ryan Dunn (Sr.) Reece Beekman (Jr.) Isaac McKneely (So.) Ryan Dunn (Jr.) - Kadin Shedrick (Jr.) Leon Bond (So.) - - Taine Murray (So.) Ryan Dunn (So.) - - Isaac Traudt (Fr.) - - - Isaac McKneely (Fr.) - - - Leon Bond (Fr.) - - - Ryan Dunn (Fr.) - - - Ben Vander Plas (5th) - - - - - - -

Note: the 2020-2021 season continues to be a "freebie" season that does not count against a player's eligibility. We have already seen Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner exercise their right to return to Virginia for a fifth season of college basketball. Players like Armaan Franklin and Francisco Caffaro, who will be fourth-year seniors in 2022-2023, could still decide to come back for additional seasons as well. Those possibilities are not reflected in the chart above.

