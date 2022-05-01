Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

Six weeks after winning back-to-back national championships, the Virginia women's swimming team was back on the national stage at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, looking to qualify for Team USA for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships.

UVA had three swimmers qualify for Team USA: Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Emma Weyant. Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo will also serve as the women's head coach for Team USA at the World Championships.

Alex Walsh stole the show on the final night of competition on Saturday, crushing the US open record in the 200-meter medley with a time of 2:07.84, the fastest time ever recorded by an American in the event.

Walsh will also swim for Team USA's 800-meter freestyle relay team at the World Championships.

After an all-time great performance at the NCAA Championships, Kate Douglass qualified for Team USA in two events: the 100-meter butterfly and 400-meter freestyle relay. Douglass also recorded a second-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke, finishing in a personal-best 2:21.43.

Finally, first year Emma Weyant placed second in the 400-meter medley in 4:37.72. Weyant was the silver medalist in the 400-meter medley for Team USA at the Olympics last summer.

Fellow first year Gretchen Walsh just barely missed qualification for Team USA. Her time of 24.53 in the 50-meter freestyle was just .03 seconds off of first-place, but Walsh finished third and did not make the cut. She also finished fourth in the 50-meter butterfly and fifth in the 50-meter backstroke.

Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Emma Weyant, and head coach Todd DeSorbo will represent the University of Virginia and Team USA at the 2022 FINA World Championships, which will be held June 18-July 3 in Budapest.

