Skip to main content
Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Emma Weyant qualified for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Team

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Emma Weyant qualified for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Team

Six weeks after winning back-to-back national championships, the Virginia women's swimming team was back on the national stage at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, looking to qualify for Team USA for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Championships. 

UVA had three swimmers qualify for Team USA: Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, and Emma Weyant. Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo will also serve as the women's head coach for Team USA at the World Championships. 

Alex Walsh stole the show on the final night of competition on Saturday, crushing the US open record in the 200-meter medley with a time of 2:07.84, the fastest time ever recorded by an American in the event. 

Walsh will also swim for Team USA's 800-meter freestyle relay team at the World Championships. 

After an all-time great performance at the NCAA Championships, Kate Douglass qualified for Team USA in two events: the 100-meter butterfly and 400-meter freestyle relay. Douglass also recorded a second-place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke, finishing in a personal-best 2:21.43. 

Finally, first year Emma Weyant placed second in the 400-meter medley in 4:37.72. Weyant was the silver medalist in the 400-meter medley for Team USA at the Olympics last summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fellow first year Gretchen Walsh just barely missed qualification for Team USA. Her time of 24.53 in the 50-meter freestyle was just .03 seconds off of first-place, but Walsh finished third and did not make the cut. She also finished fourth in the 50-meter butterfly and fifth in the 50-meter backstroke. 

Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Emma Weyant, and head coach Todd DeSorbo will represent the University of Virginia and Team USA at the 2022 FINA World Championships, which will be held June 18-July 3 in Budapest. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football: Two Cavaliers Sign With NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

Record Crowd Sees Virginia Baseball Beat Virginia Tech 6-3 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Season Alive With 18-14 Upset Win Over Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinals

Jelani Woods Selected in 3rd Round of NFL Draft by Indianapolis Colts

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber

Joey Blount and Ra'Shaun Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football: Two Cavaliers Sign With NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

By Matt Newton9 hours ago
Brian Gursky, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Record Crowd Sees Virginia Baseball Beat Virginia Tech 6-3 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Ryan Zimmerman Day, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

By Matt Newton19 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

No. 7 Virginia Tech Takes Series Opener of Commonwealth Clash At No. 11 Virginia 5-2

By Matt NewtonApr 30, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Season Alive With 18-14 Upset Win Over Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinals

By Matt NewtonApr 30, 2022
Jelani Woods, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Jelani Woods Selected in 3rd Round of NFL Draft by Indianapolis Colts

By Matt NewtonApr 29, 2022
Cole Surber, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber

By Matt NewtonApr 29, 2022
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett Offers Two Four-Star Prospects in Class of 2023

By Matt NewtonApr 29, 2022