WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11 was officially retired in a ceremony before Saturday's Virginia baseball game against Virginia Tech

Virginia baseball officially retired Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11 in a ceremony before UVA's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

Watch Ryan Zimmerman address the sellout crowd at the Dish and then throw out the ceremonial first pitch to UVA head coach Brian O'Connor:

