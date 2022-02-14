Skip to main content
UVA Swim & Dive Head Coach Todd DeSorbo to Coach Team USA at 2022 FINA World Championships

DeSorbo has been named the head coach of the U.S. women's swim team for the 2022 FINA World Championships

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

USA Swimming announced on Monday that Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo will be the head coach of the U.S. women's swim team for the 2022 FINA World Championships. DeSorbo will lead the women's team and the men's team will be coached by the Florida men's swimming coach, Anthony Nesty. 

Both DeSorbo and Nesty were assistant coaches on the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team in Tokyo last summer, as the Americans captured 30 total medals (11 gold, 10 silver, 9 bronze). Four UVA swimmers (Paige Madden, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Emma Weyant) represented Team USA in Tokyo and won a total of 18 medals. 

DeSorbo also coached the Virginia women's swimming & diving team to the 2021 NCAA National Championship, the first NCAA title in program history. 

The 2022 FINA World Championships will be held June 18-July 3, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. 

