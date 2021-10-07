No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Falls to No. 8 Maryland 2-1 in Overtime

Neither the Cavaliers nor the Terrapins could manage to score a goal for the first 54 minutes of Thursday’s match between the No. 12 Virginia field hockey team and No. 8 Maryland.

Then, there were a combined three goals scored in the final six minutes of regulation and overtime.

Virginia’s Laura Janssen scored a goal with 5:43 left in the fourth quarter to seemingly give the Hoos the win, but Maryland responded with a goal just over a minute later to send the game into overtime. Hope Rose scored late in the first overtime period to give the Terrapins the win.

Virginia thoroughly outplayed Maryland in the first half, outshooting the Terps 11-3. Penalty corners were 4-1 in favor of UVA and the Cavaliers had six shots on goal to Maryland’s two.

Maryland goalkeeper Noelle Frost made all six of her saves in the first half to keep Virginia off the board.

In the second half, Maryland was much more aggressive on the offensive end. The Terrapins tallied 11 shots in the second half. Tyler Kennedy did well to keep Maryland out of the cage, making five of her eight saves in the second half.

Virginia finally broke through on a goal with 5:43 left in regulation. On a penalty corner, Anneloes Knol served it in to Greer Gill, who set it up for Cato Geusgens, whose shot was redirected into the cage from the right side by Laura Janssen to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

Virginia’s lead did not last very long.

Maryland took no time putting an end to Virginia’s hopes of winning the game in regulation. One minute and 15 seconds later, Kyler Greenwalt scored on a second chance opportunity to tie the match.

With just 32 seconds left in the first overtime period, Maryland’s Hope Rose collected a redirected pass in front of the goal and put in the back of the cage for the game-winning goal.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 7-4 overall. The Hoos sty at home to face Boston College at 1pm on Saturday.