Spaanstra Scores Two, No. 2 Virginia Downs Boston College 3-0

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team (11-1-1, 4-0-1 ACC) picked up a shutout 3-0 victory at Boston College (6-6-1, 0-5-0 ACC) on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in ACC play.

Diana Ordonez got the scoring started in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick, which she converted after being tackled from behind in the box. The goal was her team-leading tenth goal of the season.

Virginia controlled possession for most of the game and did not allow many opportunities for the Eagles to find an equalizer. UVA outshot Boston College 12-7 and shots on goal were 6-2 in favor of Virginia.

Still, the Eagles did well to keep themselves in the game by keeping things at 1-0. BC goalkeeper Weibke Willebrandt made two of her three saves in the first half to keep things close.

In the second half, senior Alexa Spaanstra scored twice in the span of three minutes to put the game away for the Hoos.

In the 57th minute, Lia Godfrey served in a corner kick to Haley Hopkins, who headed the ball towards the goal, but it was deflected off of a Boston College player. The ball then fell right to Spaanstra, who deposited it in the back of the net for the goal.

Two minutes and 54 seconds later, Spaanstra scored again on another corner kick. Godfrey served in a well-placed ball towards the near side post and Spaanstra ran under it and headed it up into the top left corner of the cage to make it 3-0.

The goal was Spaanstra’s fifth of the season, good for second on the team. Lia Godfrey leads UVA with eight assists this year.

The Virginia defense locked down Boston College for the remainder of the game. The shutout was Virginia’s ninth of the season and the 40th in the career of UVA goalie Laurel Ivory.

With the win, Virginia improves to 11-1-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the ACC. Up next, UVA concludes a four-game ACC road trip with a match at Syracuse on Sunday at 12pm.

