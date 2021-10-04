October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Alonso becomes the fourth Cavalier to win ACC Player of the Week honors
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Alonso becomes the fourth Cavalier to win ACC Player of the Week honors

The ACC announced its Football Players of the Week list for week five of the college football season on Monday. Virginia’s Mandy Alonso was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week after a stellar performance in UVA’s 30-28 win over the Hurricanes in Alonso’s hometown of Miami on Thursday night.

Alonso becomes the fourth Cavalier to win a player of the week award this season joining Olusegun Oluwatimi, Jelani Woods, and Brennan Armstrong (twice).

The fifth-year senior recorded five total tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a safety in Thursday’s game.

Alonso also had the honor of breaking the rock following the victory over Miami.

Alonso is the first UVA player to win Defensive Lineman of the Week since Chris Brathwaite won the award in Week 10 of the 2012 college football season. 

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game-Winner for Orlando SC

Mandy Alonso Shines in Miami Homecoming

Watch: Dontayvion Wicks' Catch of the Year Goes Viral

Mandy Alonso Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

30 minutes ago
Ryan Zimmerman Washington Nationals
All Sports

Ryan Zimmerman Receives Ovation at Nationals Park

1 hour ago
Bryce Hall New York Jets
Football

Bryce Hall Locks Down as Jets Get First Win

4 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Defeated by Duke in ACC Home Opener

18 hours ago
Claire Constant Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

No. 2 Virginia Escapes No. 5 UNC with 0-0 Draw

20 hours ago
Daryl Dike Orlando City SC
All Sports

Watch: Daryl Dike Scores Epic Game Winner for Orlando

Oct 3, 2021
Virginia Cavaliers Cross Country
All Sports

UVA Cross Country Competes in Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame

Oct 2, 2021
Kome Obogu Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer
All Sports

Ubogu’s Emergence Continues, but UVA Men’s Soccer Falls in South Bend

Oct 2, 2021