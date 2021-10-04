Mandy Alonso Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Alonso becomes the fourth Cavalier to win ACC Player of the Week honors

The ACC announced its Football Players of the Week list for week five of the college football season on Monday. Virginia’s Mandy Alonso was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week after a stellar performance in UVA’s 30-28 win over the Hurricanes in Alonso’s hometown of Miami on Thursday night.

Alonso becomes the fourth Cavalier to win a player of the week award this season joining Olusegun Oluwatimi, Jelani Woods, and Brennan Armstrong (twice).

The fifth-year senior recorded five total tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a safety in Thursday’s game.

Alonso also had the honor of breaking the rock following the victory over Miami.

Alonso is the first UVA player to win Defensive Lineman of the Week since Chris Brathwaite won the award in Week 10 of the 2012 college football season.

