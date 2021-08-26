UVA Field Hockey Opens Season Against Two Ranked Opponents

The 2021 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey season begins this weekend with two matches against ranked opponents. UVA, ranked No. 8 in the preseason NFHCA National Coaches poll, will host No. 16 Penn State on Friday at 5pm and No. 17 Delaware on Sunday at 1pm. Both games will be played at the UVA Turf Field and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia and Penn State have met 27 times, with Penn State holding a 19-8 advantage in the all-time series. Virginia defeated Penn State 2-1 in their last meeting in 2019. The Nittany Lions went 7-7 last season, including a second-best 5-2 record in the Big Ten. Penn State is led by junior goalie Brie Barraco, who notched four shutouts last season and a 2.08 goals against average, as well as sophomore striker Sophia Gladieux, who had 12 goals and was an All-Big Ten and All-American performer last season. Ohio State transfer and US Women’s National Field Hockey Team member Mackenzie Allessie also joins Penn State this season after winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Virginia has played Delaware 19 times, with Virginia leading the series 10-8-1. UVA won the last meeting, a 4-1 Virginia victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers went on to reach the Final Four that season. Delaware last won the NCAA Championship in 2016 and qualified for last year’s NCAA Tournament after winning the CAA Tournament. The Blue Hens are led by Femke Strien, who was selected as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, and Julia Duffhuis, who was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2020.

UVA brings back its entire starting lineup from a year ago, including three fifth year graduate students and five fourth years. The Hoos are hopeful for a strong start to the season as they set their sights on another run at a national championship.