Best Moments from the UVA Men's Lacrosse Alumni Game

The 2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Champions received their rings and honored the graduating class of 2021 during the alumni weekend

The Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse program celebrated its alumni weekend on Friday and Saturday, welcoming back several former players to Charlottesville for a series of events, including the annual Alumni Game.

The roster for the alumni team was absolutely stacked with critical players on the recent national championship teams, including Dox Aitken, Michael Kraus, Jared Conners, Ian Laviano, Kyle Kology, among others. The alumni team also featured one of the best players in the Premier Lacrosse League, Zed Williams, who played at UVA from 2014 to 2017. The alums were coached by former UVA men's lacrosse coach Dom Starsia.

Despite the alumni team's incredible amount of talent, the alums were no match for the current Virginia men's lacrosse team, who prevailed by a final score of 18-5 in the Alumni Game on Friday night.

Here are some of the top plays from the Alumni Game:

Senior midfielder Grayson Sallade scores on a scorching shot from the left wing to put the current Cavaliers up 3-0.

Freshman attack Griffin Schutz picks up the loose ball and scores.

Sophomore Connor Shellenberger passes to junior Will Cory for the goal.

Sophomore Connor Shellenberger dodges from behind the cage and scores with his left hand.

The alumni were led by Ian Laviano, who scored three goals, including this one on a low-to-low shot from the left wing off of a pass from Charlie Bertrand.

At halftime of the Alumni Game, Lars Tiffany honored the graduating seniors from the Class of 2021.

On Saturday afternoon, the UVA men's lacrosse program celebrated its 7th NCAA National Championship with a ring ceremony for the 2021 National Champions.

The 2021 UVA men's lacrosse national championship team will also be honored between the first and second quarters of the Virginia football game against Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Malcolm Brogdon Drops 28 Points in Back-to-Back Games

Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

Watch: UVA Golfer Celeste Valinho Makes SportsCenter Top 10 for Incredible Shot

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

UVA Lacrosse Nearly Stuns Team USA at Fall Classic