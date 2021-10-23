    • October 23, 2021
    Malcolm Brogdon Drops 28 Points in Back-to-Back Games

    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

    Brogdon recorded a near triple-double, but the Pacers lost by one point for the second game in a row
    Through the first two games of the NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have two losses by a combined two points. In both of those losses, Malcolm Brogdon nearly led the Pacers to the win, scoring 28 points in each game.

    In the season opener at Charlotte on Wednesday night, Brogdon recorded a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double and also added four rebounds. Brogdon scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough as the Hornets beat the Pacers 123-122.

    On Friday night, the Pacers traveled to Washington and met a similar fate. Brogdon nearly dropped a triple double with 28 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. He also added two steals and a block.

    A Brogdon layup put the Pacers up by five points late in the fourth quarter. But, Washington’s Spencer Dinwiddie made three three-pointers in the last 2:30 of regulation, including a 28-footer with just 34.5 seconds remaining to even the score at 123-123 and send the game to overtime.

    With the score tied at 131, Davis Bertans hit a three to put the Wizards up 134-131 with 35.2 seconds remaining in overtime. Indiana failed to score on its next possession and then a Kyle Kuzma free throw put Washington up by four. Brogdon hit a three to cut it to one with only 1.1 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late and the Pacers fell to the Wizards 135-134.

    Brogdon scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

    The Pacers continue to search for their first victory as they play their first home game of the season against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. 

    Malcolm Brogdon Drops 28 Points in Back-to-Back Games

