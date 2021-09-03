Ueland's Two PK Goals Lifts Virginia Past High Point, 2-0

Chaotic sequence at the end of the first half produced four penalty kicks and two goals for the Cavaliers

To say that tempers flared at the end of the first half of the Virginia-High Point men’s soccer game on Thursday night would be the understatement of the year.

In the final ten minutes of the first half with UVA already up 1-0, High Point committed three separate fouls in the box, the Panthers’ goalie was given a red card after arguing with the referee, and the Cavaliers converted one of the three penalty kicks to double their lead.

The Hoos would hold on in the second half and Virginia (2-0) defeated High Point (1-2), 2-0, at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night.

In the fourth minute of the match, High Point was whistled for a hand ball in the box and Virginia was awarded a penalty kick. The Panthers protested the call, of course, but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Junior captain Andreas Ueland stepped up and sent the ball into the back left corner of the goal to give Virginia the early 1-0 lead.

A little over five minutes later, High Point threatened to score an equalizer as the Panthers had a breakaway two-on-one opportunity. Holden Brown made an amazing save on the High Point shot from the left side, diving to get a hand on the ball and deflecting it just over the crossbar.

High Point had another shot on goal a few minutes later on a weak header that Brown collected fairly easily. Other than those two chances, the ball was mostly on High Point’s end of the field as Virginia controlled possession for most of the first half.

With a little less than ten minutes to go in the half, freshman Nils Henry Orywol made a run up the left side and got around his defender into the box. Orywol then tripped on the defender and fell onto the ball. Multiple UVA players began calling for a foul, including Orywol while he was getting up and continuing to play the ball, and multiple High Point players began calling for a hand ball as it appeared that Orywol’s hands made contact with the ball when he fell onto it. Neither foul was called by the official and the play continued.

Orywol was then pushed from behind by the same defender and fell onto the ball again. This time, the head referee called the foul on High Point and Virginia was awarded a penalty kick.

Seemingly every member of the High Point team on the field and on the bench was incensed by the call. High point goalkeeper Holden Trent got in the ref’s face for several seconds before the official gave Trent a red card.

Backup goalie Ricardo Ceballos came in and made a huge save on Andreas Ueland’s second penalty kick attempt of the game. However, the ball was still spinning towards the goal after Ceballos saved it when another High Point defender came in and kicked it out of bounds. By rule, Virginia was awarded a retry on the penalty kick and Ueland buried the kick in the right side of the goal to make it 2-0.

A few minutes later, UVA once again was awarded a penalty kick after High Point committed yet another foul in the box. This time, forward Daniel Wright took the kick and Ceballos made the diving stop to keep it at 2-0 heading into halftime.

The second half was, comparably, not nearly as dramatic, as the UVA defense held firm and the Cavaliers went on to win 2-0.

With the win, Virginia advances to 2-0 on the season and will face off with Maryland on Monday at Audi Field in Washington D.C.