Virginia Football Lands Transfer Safety Jaylen Jones Out of Portal

The Virginia Cavaliers received dreadful news yesterday when it was announced that the NCAA had denied quarterback Chandler Morris an additional year of eligibility, leaving him no choice but to say goodbye to his years at Scott Stadium.

Adding to the frustration was the news of Daniel Kaelin committing to Nebraska. With UVA's quarterback position in question, the entire offensive unit is currently unstable. However, it looks like things on defense are slowly starting to fall into place.

Today, Virginia landed its 10th commitment of the offseason. Are things starting to turn around for the Cavaliers?

UVA Lands Georgia State Transfer

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball as Georgia State Panthers defensive back Jaylen Jones (23) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to recent reports, Georgia State sophomore Jaylen Jones committed to Virginia today after entering the portal on Dec. 4. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety has been playing with the Panthers since the start of the 2023 season, but his latest campaign was the most impressive. He logged 66 total tackles, one pass breakup and one interception, which resulted in him receiving honorable mention, All-Sun Belt honors.

Georgia State transfer safety Jaylen Jones has committed to UVA, he confirms to @thesabre.



After Jones' addition, there will be more additions on the way as head coach Tony Elliott starts making moves in the transfer portal. However, Elliott is not one to settle for just any player. He had great success last year, and he's looking to drive up the momentum once again. As he stated during his early singing press conference back in December:

"... So I don't want to pigeonhole myself. That's what I've learned. Don't put myself in a corner from that standpoint. But I will say that this team and the group of guys that we brought in have helped me to say, you know what? OK, it can be done. But they've also kind of showed me what it looks like and what you've got to have in place in order to have a chance to make it work with so many new guys coming in the door. "

As Virginia's defensive unit starts to build back up, Elliott must also place priority on his offense. His roster is quite shaky right now with 18 outgoing transfers, six of whom have already found new homes elsewhere. If Elliott wants to reach ACC contention once again, now is the time for him to welcome new players who come with experience, leadership and skill. Navigating the portal is never an easy endeavor, but it's a necessary undertaking for college football programs looking to bolster their rosters.

