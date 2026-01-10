Four Former Virginia Cavaliers Competing in NFL Playoffs This Weekend

The Virginia Cavaliers are currently wrapped up in the ongoing transfer portal chaos, but this is also a time for the program to celebrate. With the NFL playoffs kicking off this weekend, the Cavaliers have quite a few former stars who will be making appearances on the field.

Here are the four players who you can expect to see this weekend, each one coming from a different team in the NFL.

Juan Thornhill (Jacksonville Jaguars - Practice Squad)

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22)during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Safety Juan Thornhill was picked No. 63 in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, picked up from Virginia. His professional career began with the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by the Cleveland Browns years later. However, he signed with the Jaguars for the 2025 season.

During his four years with UVA, he logged 208 tackles and 13 interceptions. As he stated after inking his first NFL contract, per Jamie Oakes of 247 Sports, "I would definitely describe myself as a ball hawk. Those 13 career interceptions, they don’t just come to you all the time. You have to find a way to make a play on the ball. And with me being able to play quarterback in high school, I feel like that gave me an advantage with me playing safety and also at cornerback because I know what quarterbacks like to think."

Morgan Moses (New England Patriots)

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Morgan Moses was drafted No. 66 in the third round of the 2014 draft. This season, he started in all 17 games for the Patriots, but his NFL career began with the Washington Commanders for seven seasons before heading to the New York Jets, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, back to the Jets, and finally, New England.

Olamide Zaccheaus (Chicago Bears)

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) extends to catch a pass against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is currently in his seventh year playing professional football. Currently playing for the Bears, Zaccheaus has recorded 39 receptions for 313 yards, averaging 8.0 yards with two touchdowns this season. He played a complete four seasons with Virginia (2015-18).

Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't too long ago when wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was sporting a UVA uniform at Scott Stadium. He was picked No. 159 in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. This year, he has logged 30 receptions for 332 yards, averaging 11.1 yards with two touchdowns. While with Virginia, he was a consistent player who continued to develop each passing year, ultimately leading up to his professional career.

