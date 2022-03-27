No. 11 Virginia Men's Tennis Knocks Off No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1

Skip to main content
The Cavaliers took down the Demon Deacons on Sunday to remain unbeaten in ACC play

Photo courtesy of Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics Communications

No. 11 Virginia men's tennis remained undefeated in ACC play with a huge 4-1 victory over No. 8 Wake Forest on Sunday at Boar's Head. 

In a heated matchup against a top-10 opponent, winning the doubles point was critical. Virginia managed to win a pair of tightly-contested matches to secure the doubles point. Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz as well as Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won their matches 6-4. Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer were leading their match 5-3 when doubles play was suspended. 

Wake Forest evened the score at 1-1 as Jakob Schnaitter defeated Gianni Ross 6-1, 6-2 on court 6. Ryan Goetz took down Taha Baadi 6-4, 6-3 to put the Cavaliers back in front and then No. 16 Chris Rodesch beat No. 34 Eduardo Nava 6-4, 6-4 on court 1 to make it 3-1. 

On court 2, No. 29 Inaki Montes defeated Rrezart Cungu 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the match for the Cavaliers. 

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg was leading his match 5-4, 6-5 and Bar Botzer was tied with Siddhant Banthia at one set apiece when play was suspended. 

With the win, Virginia improves to 14-5 overall and 8-0 in ACC play. The win over the Demon Deacons also gives the Cavaliers sole possession of first place in the ACC men's tennis standings. UVA will look to continue its nine-game winning streak at No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday. The Cavaliers and Wildcats were originally scheduled to play on February 4th but that match was postponed. 

