No. 15 Virginia Women's Tennis Wins 6-1 at Notre Dame

No. 15 Virginia women's tennis won their second ACC road match of the weekend as the Cavaliers won 6-1 at Notre Dame on Sunday.

Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash opened doubles play with a 6-3 victory over Julia Andreach and Meghan Coleman, but the Irish answered with a 6-2 win by Carrie Beckman and Nibedita Ghosh, leaving it up to court 1 to determine the doubles point. Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won a hard-fought match 7-5 against Notre Dame's Page Freeman and Maria Olivia Castedo to put Virginia up 1-0 heading into singles play.

Navarro faced Freeman again on court 1 in singles play and emerged with a 6-2, 6-2 win to make it 2-0. Natasha Subhash defeated Julia Andreach 6-3, 6-1 and Sofia Munera won 6-4, 6-1 over Carrie Beckman to clinch the victory for Virginia.

Amber O'Dell picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Castedo to make it 5-0 in favor of the Cavaliers. The Fighting Irish picked up their lone point of the match as Sara Ziodato won the first set against Meghan Coleman 6-0, but then Coleman bounced back to win the second set 6-4 and the third 6-3. Hibah Shaikh ended the match with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Nibedita Ghosh and UVA defeated Notre Dame 6-1.

With the win, Virginia improves to 13-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers play at Virginia Tech next Saturday in the Commonwealth Clash.

