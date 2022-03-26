Tappen Homers Twice, Virginia Shuts Out Wake Forest 8-0

Alex Tappen hit a pair of home runs and the Cavaliers clinched the series victory against the Demon Deacons on Saturday

In just a few swings this weekend in Winston-Salem, Alex Tappen has become the nemesis of the Demon Deacons. After hitting a solo home run in Virginia's 8-2 win against Wake Forest on Friday, the graduate left fielder followed that up with a two-home run, five-RBI afternoon on Saturday to lead the Cavaliers to a series-clinching 8-0 victory over Wake Forest.

With projected starter Brian Gursky out due to an illness, Brian O'Connor turned to sophomore lefty Jake Berry to make his first-career start on the mound for the Cavaliers. Berry was nothing short of sensational in his first collegiate start, going five innings, striking out nine batters and not allowing a single hit.

Virginia gave Berry some run support in the second inning, as Jake Gelof doubled and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Chris Newell. As the Cavaliers have done all season, the real damage came from the long ball a few innings later.

In the top of the fourth, Gelof reached first with a single and then Alex Tappen bombed a ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

Virginia threatened to score again with runners on the corners, but Wake starter Josh Hartle did well to get out of the inning and strand two UVA runners on base.

Kyle Teel led off the top of the fifth with a double down the right field line and then advanced to third on a fly out. Wake Forest intentionally walked Jake Gelof, which is usually a sound idea against the NCAA's leader in home runs. However, that brought up Alex Tappen, who took a 1-1 pitch deep to right for an opposite-field three-run home run.

The home run was Tappen's third of the series, eighth homer of the season, and gave the Cavaliers a commanding 6-0 lead.

Berry got into some trouble in the bottom of the fifth as he walked back-to-back batters, but he got himself out of the jam with his ninth strikeout and then a fly out to retire the side.

Jay Woolfolk replaced Berry in the sixth and continued the combined no-hitter. Woolfolk got the Cavaliers through the sixth and seventh innings, surrendering two walks, zero hits, and striking out four batters.

UVA tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth as Colin Tuft scored on an error and then Kyle Teel doubled to bring Jake Rubin home.

Paul Kosanovich pitched the eighth and ninth innings and was one strike away from completing the combined no-hitter when Tommy Hawke delivered an infield single up the middle with two outs in a 2-2 count in the bottom of the ninth. Second baseman Justin Rubin made a diving stop, but was unable to get the ball to second base for a force out to end the game. With the bases loaded, Kosanovich got the final out to finish the 8-0 victory.

With the win, Virginia improves to 22-1 and 7-1 in ACC play the Cavaliers clinched their third ACC series win of the season. UVA will look to complete the sweep over the Demon Deacons and extend its eight-game winning streak on Sunday at 1pm.

