UVA Softball Struggles to Keep Up With No. 3 Florida State in Weekend Series

Virginia softball entered the weekend with an 8-1 record in ACC play, the program's best start through nine games of conference play. The Cavaliers had confidence and momentum, but that was not enough to keep up with ACC powerhouse Florida State, who was the runner up at the 2021 Women's College World Series.

No. 3 Florida State (35-2, 10-2 ACC) came to Charlottesville and put up 25 runs over the course of three games at Palmer Park, while holding UVA to just two runs in a series sweep over Virginia (21-16, 8-4).

Friday (4/1): Florida State 9, Virginia 0 (6 innings)

The series started brilliantly for FSU on Friday, as Kaley Mudge got things going for the Seminoles with a leadoff triple and scored on a Sydney Sherrill sacrifice fly. Later, Michaela Edenfield launched a solo homer to make the lead 2-0 in the top of the first. Edenfield added her second home run of the game in the top of the third to add to the Florida State lead at 4-0.

The Seminoles tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 6-0. Meanwhile, Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock limited the Cavaliers to just three hits through five innings pitched.

In the sixth inning, the Seminoles put the finishing touches on the game and scored three runs on three hits, with the highlight being an RBI double from Mack Leonard.

The Cavaliers put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth, but weren’t able to score as Florida State took game one in run-rule fashion.

Gabby Baylog was 2-2 with a walk to pace the Cavaliers, and four Florida State hitters finished with multi-hit games. Kathryn Sandercock earned her 17th win of the season and Aly Rayle took the loss for the Cavaliers.

Saturday (4/2): Florida State 9, Virginia 0

Just like Friday night, the Seminoles managed to jump on the Cavaliers in the top of the first inning in game 2. Mack Leonard drove in two runs with a single and then Devyn Flaherty added an RBI double.

In the top of the third, the Cavaliers turned a double play, but then a fielding error allowed the Seminoles to add another run. Virginia, who entered the series with the NCAA's 5th-best fielding percentage, had an uncharacteristic four errors in the contest, giving Florida State extra chances at the plate.

The daggers in the game were a three-run home run from Michaela Edenfield in the sixth inning and a two-run home run from Kalei Harding in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 9-0.

A bright spot for the Cavaliers was the performance of Mackenzie Wooten on the mound. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed only three hits and one earned run. The Seminole hitters were able to figure out almost every Cavalier pitcher in the series, but Wooten kept them on their toes.

Danielle Watson picked up the victory for the Seminoles, and Savanah Henley was the losing pitcher in the contest.

Sunday (4/3): Florida State 7, Virginia 2

Florida State continued its first inning firepower and put up four runs on four hits against Madison Harris, highlighted by doubles from Michaela Edenfield and Kalei Harding as well as a single from Hallie Wacaser.

Cavalier relievers slowed Florida State’s offensive pace in the later innings. Molly Grube slowed down the Seminoles with just one earned run in 2.1 innings, and Aly Rayle finished the game allowing two runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Virginia scored its first run of the series in the bottom of the fifth on ace Kathryn Sandercock, who is currently sporting an 18-0 record. Katie Goldberg hit a double to left field and then Kailyn Jones traded places with her for an RBI double.

After a Kalei Harding two-run home run, the Cavaliers added another run as Tori Gilbert crushed a solo home run.

After only mustering three hits against Sandercock on Friday night, the Cavaliers adjusted and earned six hits and two runs. Katie Goldberg was 2-3 on the day for Virginia.

The sweep drops Virginia to 5th place in the ACC standings at 8-4 in conference play and 21-16 overall. UVA hosts in-state opponent James Madison on Wednesday at 6pm before welcoming another ranked opponent, No. 8 Duke, to Palmer Park for an ACC series next weekend.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 4 Virginia Surges Past No. 22 Georgia Tech 18-9 to Clinch Series Win

No. 16 UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls at No. 7 Duke 13-8

No. 4 Virginia Beats No. 22 Georgia Tech 13-9 to Even Series

No. 13 UVA Women’s Tennis Beats Virginia Tech 6-1

No. 2 Virginia Stunned by Richmond 17-13

Four-Star PG London Johnson Delays Commitment Decision