Four-Star PG London Johnson Delays Commitment Decision

One of Virginia's top high school basketball recruiting targets, London Johnson, has delayed the announcement of his commitment decision. The class of 2023 four-star point guard was originally set to make his decision live on CBS HQ at 3:30pm on Friday, but that decision has now been postponed, as first reported by 336Edits on Twitter on Friday morning.

Johnson, a 6'4", 165-pound guard from Norcross, Georgia, is rated the No. 24 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports and is ranked the No. 6 point guard in the class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Georgia. He announced his top six schools on December 22nd and Virginia made the cut along with Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Southern California, and Georgia.

Virginia was widely considered the frontrunner to receive Johnson's commitment, as Johnson visited Virginia in mid-October and has stated that he has a very good relationship with UVA head coach Tony Bennett and associate head coach Jason Williford. It was also rumored that Johnson was interested in the possibility of reclassifying to the class of 2022, which would mean he would potentially be joining Virginia's recruiting class of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn, which is already a top-10 recruiting class in the country.

Johnson's postponement of his college decision is certainly not good news for the Cavaliers, but they are not out of the running yet. Johnson could still end up committing to UVA when he makes his decision, which will reportedly now be announced on April 14th.

