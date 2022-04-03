No. 13 UVA Women’s Tennis Beats Virginia Tech 6-1

No. 13 Virginia women’s tennis defeated Virginia Tech 6-1 on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg to pick up a point in the Commonwealth Clash.

UVA opened up with a strong performance in doubles play as Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash won their match 6-2, then Hibah Shaikh and Emma Navarro won 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for Virginia.

Navarro stayed hot in singles play with a near-perfect 6-0, 6-1 victory over Elizabet Danailova. Natasha Subhash won 6-0, 6-3 against Tamara Barad Itzhaki to make it 3-0.

Sara Ziodato defeated Semra Aksu 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers. Amber O’Dell won 6-3, 6-2 against Erika Cheng and Hibah Shaikh defeated Dariya Radulova to make it 6-0.

The Hokies scored their only point of the match on court 6 as UVA’s Nicole Kiefer fell to Virginia Tech’s Charlotte Cartledge 6-0, 3-6, 10-5.

Virginia has won three straight matches, improving to 14-4 overall and 6-3 in ACC play. Next weekend, UVA hosts Wake Forest on Friday and NC State on Sunday.

