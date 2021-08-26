UVA Volleyball Begins Season with Weekend Tournament in College Park

August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI.com
Search
Preview: UVA Volleyball Heads to College Park for Three-Match Tournament

Preview: UVA Volleyball Heads to College Park for Three-Match Tournament

Virginia opens its season against Maryland, Hofstra, and Central Connecticut State this weekend at the Maryland Invite Tournament
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Virginia opens its season against Maryland, Hofstra, and Central Connecticut State this weekend at the Maryland Invite Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team begins its 2021 season with three matches in College Park, Maryland as part of the Maryland Invite tournament this weekend. UVA will play against Maryland on Friday at 7pm, Hofstra on Saturday at 10:30am, and finally, Central Connecticut State at 4:30pm on Saturday.

On Friday night, Virginia will revive an old ACC rivalry against Maryland. The two programs have met 59 times, but this will be the first meeting between the schools since Maryland left the ACC to join the Big Ten in 2014. Maryland leads the all-time series 37-22, but the Cavaliers won the last match, 3-1, on November 30th, 2013. The Terrapins went 5-15 in the 2020-21 season, playing only Big Ten opponents.

Virginia will face Hofstra on Saturday morning, renewing a series that dates back to 1982. Hofstra leads the all-time series 7-2 and the Pride won the first seven matches between the two teams. The Cavaliers have won the last two matches, including a straight-set victory in 2017, which was the first match between the two programs since 1992. Hofstra had a 3-4 overall record in the 2020-21 season and had five matches postponed or canceled due to Covid.

In the final match of the tournament on Saturday afternoon, Virginia will face Central Connecticut State in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Blue Devils had a 4-4 overall record out of the Northeast Conference last season. CCSU also had a .500 record in 2019, going 15-15 and 10-6 conference play.

All three matches will take place at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland and the games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+.

After a disappointing and tumultuous 2020-21 season, Virginia will be looking for a strong start this weekend as the Cavaliers turn the page and begin a new era of UVA volleyball under the direction of new head coach Shannon Wells.

Check out our full preview of the Virginia Volleyball 2021 Season.

The Virginia Cavaliers 2021 Volleyball season begins this weekend as the Hoos play in the Maryland Invite
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Begins Season with Weekend Tournament in College Park

No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer plays at George Mason on Thursday
All Sports

No. 3 Virginia Women's Soccer Looks to Stay Unbeaten at George Mason on Thursday Night

The Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer team begins its 2021 season on Thursday against Western Michigan
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Western Michigan in 2021 Season Opener

UVA Athletic Director comments on the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Alliance
All Sports

UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams Comments on the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Alliance

The Virginia Cavaliers men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and volleyball teams have game this week
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: Where and When to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

The Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey team prepares to open their 2021 season
All Sports

Previewing the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey Season

The ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12 announced an alliance on Tuesday morning
All Sports

ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Announce Conference Alliance

Billy Kemp IV leads UVA's special teams unit
Football

Previewing the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers football special teams