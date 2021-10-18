    • October 18, 2021
    UVA Volleyball Skid Continues, Cavaliers Fall to Canes in Straight Sets
    The Cavaliers dropped their sixth consecutive match in a loss at Miami
    The Virginia volleyball team finished up its two-game road trip in Florida with a match at Miami on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers fought hard but lost to the Hurricanes in straight sets, 19-25, 16-25, 22-25, for their sixth-consecutive defeat.

    Brooklyn Borum led UVA in three statistical categories with 11 kills, 12 digs, and three blocks. Jayna Francis and Mary Shaffer had six kills each, while Ashley Le recorded 17 assists and Maddie Boylston had 15 assists.

    The first set was closely contested and was tied midway through at 13 points apiece. But, the Hurricanes went on a 8-3 run to take command and went on to win the set 25-19.

    The Hurricanes built a large 11-4 lead to start the second set. Although the Cavaliers managed to rally and get back within two points at 18-16, Miami responded by winning the next 7 points to take the second set, 25-16.

    In the final set, the Hoos gave the Hurricanes all they could handle and the set was tied at 17-17. The Cavaliers went punch-for-punch with Miami down the stretch, but the Canes made just enough plays to take the third set, 25-22, and clinch the match.

    With the loss, Virginia falls to 8-10 overall. After defeating North Carolina in Chapel Hill in four sets back on September 26th, the Cavaliers have lost six ACC matches in a row since then. The Hoos have two more road ACC games next week at Louisville on Friday night and at Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. 

